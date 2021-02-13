Men’s tennis falls short against Miami





Despite winning the double, Auburn fell short in a 5-2 decision against Miami in a men’s neutral tennis match on Saturday morning at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Auburn won the doubles for the sixth time this season. Tad Maclean and Find Murgett upset Miami’s number 22-ranked tandem of Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad on track one by a 6-2 score. Jan Galka and Tyler Stice beat Bojan Jankulovski and Patrick Sebastian on track three by the same 6-2 margin. The Tigers won their first set in three of their six singles matches, but alone Tyler Stice on track two, beating Benjamin Hannestad in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. “We have a very young team, but we keep learning and growing through the nerves and new experiences,” said Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. The tigers are now 3-4; Miami is 1-1. This weekend is Auburn’s final tune-up before the SEC game kicks off Friday afternoon at No. 21 South Carolina. Miami 5, maroon 2 Singles # 34 Adria Soriano Barrera (UM) beats. Tim Dollman (AU) 6-2, 7-6

Tyler Stice (AU) def. Benjamin Hannested (UM) 6-2, 6-1

# 64 Stefan Milecevic (UM). Jan Galka (AU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Bojan Jankulovski (UM) def. Tad Maclean (AU) 6-1, 6-2

Franco Aubone (UM) def. Maxwell Giddens (AU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

Oren Vasser (UM) beats. Spencer Gray (AU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Double

Tad Maclean Find Murgett (AU) def. # 22 Franco Aubone / Benjamin Hannestad (UM) 6-2

Tom Wright Maxwell Giddens (AU) v Stefan Milicevic / Adria Soriano Barrera (UM) 5-4 unfinished

Jan Galka Tyler Stice (AU) def. Bojan Jankulovski / Patrick Sebastian (UM) 6-2 Order of arrival: Doubles: 1,3; Singles: 2,4,1,5,3,6







