Texas Football lands 2022 five-star quarterback Maalik Murphy

Texas has already completed its 2021 recruitment course, but freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian is not wasting time hiring recruits for 2022.
Five-star quarterback Maalik Murphy has made a commitment to Texas, the 2022 recruit announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Murphy is 247Sports Composites No. 2 pro-style quarterback in class, behind only Ohio State Commit and former Texas Commit Quinn Ewers. Murphy also had offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and Texas A&M, among others.
Murphy, a California recruit, told 247Sports that Sarkisian was a major reason why he chose Texas over several other blue blood programs.
He’s a Cali guy and someone I feel really comfortable with. I look at what he’s done in the past and how he develops quarterbacks and I think he can help me reach my goals, which is playing in the NFL. I love his offense and think I fit very well into what he wants to do in terms of schedule, Murphy told 247Sports.
I can be a threat with my arm and legs, move, throw the ball across the field, but also involve the running backs and be in balance. Looking at him in Alabama and the way he used all those guns, I can’t wait to be a part of something like that.
Murphy will join a likely quarterback room of Redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson and freshman Hudson Card, who are expected to compete for the runway off-season.
