Ash Barty Richmond Tigers, AFLW, Premiership Cup, Cricket, Next Game

From Brisbane Heat cricketer to tennis world champion to Tiger player?

That was the very cheeky suggestion put forward by world No. 1 tennis player Ash Barty on Saturday night as she advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open in straight sets.

Barty’s prowess frustrated Russias Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the clash in an empty Margaret Court Arena and pulled on to win 6-2, 6-4.

Watch every match of the 2021 NAB AFLW competition LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away>

A lot of video has emerged in recent years of Barty’s all-round sports talent, especially with a golf club and a footy. And of course, Barty has talent with the cricket bat, having played a WBBL season with the Brisbane Heat for the past decade.

But Barty loves her footy and her Richmond Tigers.

Ash Barty presented the 2020 AFL Premiership Cup to Richmond captain Trent Cotchin. Photo: Michael Willson Source: Getty Images

Barty, a lifelong Tigers supporter, accepted the club’s invitation last October to present the 2020 AFL Premiership Cup to Richmond coach Damien Hardwick and captain Trent Cotchin, a predicament that would eventually materialize.

The best tennis seed sat out for most of last season when the pandemic hit and missed other tournaments that had already been held without fans.

After a game on Saturday night, former doubles partner and close friend Casey Dellacqua brazenly asked what was next for Barty. And tongue-in-cheek, she teased that an AFLW gig could be in the works, although Dellacqua should be joining her on the same team.

Here’s how the Channel 9 interview went.

Casey Dellacqua: We’ve seen you behind the scenes, we’ve seen you kick, throw, we know you can play cricket, we know you can play golf. But if there was one sport you could play after tennis, which one would you choose to play?

Ash Barty: Well I thought it was our deal, we went to AFLW. It’s ABCD, we’re coming as a pack and I know it’s going to the Tigers for sure, that’s for sure.

CD: Shall we be?

AB: Yes. You can’t go to Carlton. You must come to the Tiges with me.

CD: Well, I have to go out and start kicking some things, but you sure are very good. I’d love to do that someday.

Barty, who was caught in the stands last year while passionately encouraging her Tigers with a beer in hand during the final series, said it was one of her great sensations to be asked to hand over the premiership cup to Richmond.

Loss of points for private racket smash? 01:15

I have been a fan of the Tigers for a long time and so proud to be with the club, she said in October.

I trained at the club with many of the guys for a number of years and loved watching the tigers on my travels, supporting them is a constant source of fun for me along the way.

I have tremendous admiration and respect for the club on and off the pitch, what they have accomplished in the last ten years is incredible.

Barty will face Shelby Rogers in the fourth round after the American sent Estonian 21st seed Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3.

Barty will enter the fray as a hot favorite who has won both previous games, but was pushed to the edge by Rogers in the quarter-finals of last week’s Yarra Valley Classic.

Ash Barty defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova at Margaret Court Arena. Photo: Michael Klein Source: News Corp Australia

She has the option to take the game from you, said Barty post-match of the world No. 57.

I will have to do my best, but understand that I am not always in control of the game.

Barty’s left thigh was heavily tied again, but she was free to move around to take away any injuries after coming out of the women’s doubles on Friday.

We had to give it time to rest and recover, she said of her minus. I felt like it didn’t affect me at all today. I’ll be ready no matter what.

with AFP