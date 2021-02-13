Sports
UGA football in run to land commitment from Rashod Dubinion
Consumption Dubinion is ready for the next step.
The four-star soccer recruiters will decide his college Saturday at 8 p.m. between the finalists Purdue, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, UGA and Florida.
I don’t see the point in waiting when I know where I want to be, Dubinion said.
Dubinion says his dedication isn’t just about the next four or five years. He is interested in the next 50 years.
Wherever you go, it will furnish you for the rest of your life, ”Dubinion said. The football ends one day. What’s the next step after football? The school I wanted to commit to can help me with what I want to do with my life.
Dubinion said he wants to have his own business one day. In his eyes football is a means for this, although he loves the game dearly.
Dubinion started a brand before reaching the university level. Alogo replaces his profile picture on his Twitter profile and teammates and coaches wear shirts with the logo.
I know when you’re dealing with football you get popular in your city, and I just wanted to brand myself and I wanted to market my own brand, Dubinion said. It’s getting big. I have plans for it to one day be bigger than Nike.
Dubinion’s versatility is central on the field. He says he will play running in college, but he can play wide receiver and has spent much of the 2020 season playing as a wild quarterback at Cedar Grove. Dubinion remembers being the man with the ball in youth football all along.
It was fun, Dubinion said. I like to get the ball in my hands right away. You make a move and are going to score touchdowns while you’re at it. You have fun while you do it. It started with park ball in high school and park ball when I started playing a little quarterback. In high school I always played wild cat and sometimes threw the ball. I always liked it.
He was the teams’ backup quarterback last season. Dubinion claims that in addition to running and catching, he can throw.
We were never placed in that position, but if something happened to our quarterback, I would have been the next man, ”he said.
Dubinion admits, though he is determined, every school that recruited him is after him just as hard as when they first offered a scholarship.
Dubinion has had conversations with his classmates in Cedar Grove, Christien Miller, sophomore Kayin Lee and Janiran Bonner about possibly playing together or playing against each other at university level. All four players have overlapping offers.
Me and Christian (Miller) just talked about it yesterday, Dubinion said. We often talk about it. All were on the track crew and we see each other every day at practice. Always joked about where the school was going and who is going where.
