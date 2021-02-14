8:07 PM – Thailand: Protesters at Bangkok Democracy Monument





Thai protesters climbed the Bangkok Democracy Monument on Saturday, which they covered with a purple cloth to demand the release of four activists and the repeal of the majesty law that protects the king from slander. Several hundred people calling for democracy gathered at the crossroads where this monument, erected in the late 1930s, stands in the historic quarter of the capital, under the surveillance of a large riot police force. “The purpose of today’s meeting is to call for the abolition of (Article) 112,” said one of the protesters, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, referring to the Lse Majest Act. The protesters also demanded the release of four leaders of the democracy movement who were notably accused of violating the King’s Defamation Act, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. After arranging flower pots around the monument to represent the number “112”, the militants dressed the monument by covering it with a large purple cloth. “If the police don’t release our friends within seven days, we will organize a big demonstration here at the foot of this monument,” said one of the organizers of the rally, Attapon Buapat. At nightfall, the protesters marched to the Royal Palace but were stopped by barbs and roadblocks surrounding the area and numerous police officers in riot gear. After negotiations, the police escorted four leaders of the protest movement to the shrine of the city pillar, located near the Grand Palace, where they celebrated a ceremony of Buddhist blessings with slogans “Down with feudalism, long life for the people”. “We asked the spirits protecting the temple to side with the people,” Attapon Buapat told protesters. “If our requests aren’t met, it will heat up,” he warned. Most of the protesters left the scene after Mr. Attapon had intervened, but a dozen or so protesters who remained there threw bottles and small tennis-ball-sized “ping-pong bombs” at the police table. They were all scattered around 9pm. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the Thai capital last year during protests against the government of former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha. Many of them also demanded a reform of the monarchy, despite the very severe penalties imposed by those who criticize it. Mobilization has slowed in recent months due to the Covid-19 epidemic. In November, police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters in clashes that injured more than 40 people.

