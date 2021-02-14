College Basketball Games Affected by COVID-19: Maine Spends the Rest of the Season

The Maine men’s basketball team opted out of the remainder of the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, citing “challenges associated with COVID-19.” It is the second college basketball team this week to suspend its season due to pandemic challenges, joining Howard, who did so on February 9.

“The team made a final decision on Feb. 12,” Maine said in a statement. President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and supported the decision. A team meeting with athletic administrators followed to outline the support available to team members as they navigate the remainder of the year.

The Black Bears (2-7) had not been approved for training or competition since January 17. Howard (1-4) had not played since December 18. Both were forced to postpone numerous games due to COVID issues and eventually pulled out. the plug asked.

“The safety and wellbeing of our players will always come first,” said Maine coach Richard Barron. “We just couldn’t safely put a team on the ground for the next few weeks or bring players back to play safely after more than six weeks of rest. Despite the challenges we faced this year, we remain grateful for the opportunities we have had. here at UMaine. and look forward to representing Black Bear Nation again soon. ”

The end-of-season decisions are just the last milestone events affecting the season as the post-season approaches. So between season suspensions, postponed and canceled games, we’ll be following all the developments below.

Upcoming Notable Postponement or Cancellation

February 13: Texas A&M in Florida

February 13: Texas Tech at Baylor

February 13: Louisville at Virginia Tech

February 15: Baylor in West Virginia

February 16: Virginia Tech in North Carolina

February 18th: West Virginia in Baylor

February 18th: Memphis, Wichita State

TEAMS THAT DO NOT COMPETE IN 2020-2021

Bethune-Cookman

Maryland East Shore

Chicago State (suspended season after the start of 0-9, citing the decision to “focus on the health, safety and academic pursuits of the student athletes for men’s basketball”).

Howard (season suspended on February 9)

Ivy League – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, PrincetonandYale

Maine (deregistered on Feb. 13)

OTHER DELAYS

CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament

