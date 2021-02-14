College Basketball Games Affected by COVID-19: Maine Spends the Rest of the Season

The Maine men’s basketball team opted out of the remainder of the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, citing “challenges associated with COVID-19.” It is the second college basketball team this week to suspend its season due to pandemic challenges, joining Howard, who did so on February 9.
“The team made a final decision on Feb. 12,” Maine said in a statement. President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and supported the decision. A team meeting with athletic administrators followed to outline the support available to team members as they navigate the remainder of the year.
The Black Bears (2-7) had not been approved for training or competition since January 17. Howard (1-4) had not played since December 18. Both were forced to postpone numerous games due to COVID issues and eventually pulled out. the plug asked.
“The safety and wellbeing of our players will always come first,” said Maine coach Richard Barron. “We just couldn’t safely put a team on the ground for the next few weeks or bring players back to play safely after more than six weeks of rest. Despite the challenges we faced this year, we remain grateful for the opportunities we have had. here at UMaine. and look forward to representing Black Bear Nation again soon. ”
The end-of-season decisions are just the last milestone events affecting the season as the post-season approaches. So between season suspensions, postponed and canceled games, we’ll be following all the developments below.
Upcoming Notable Postponement or Cancellation
- February 13: Texas A&M in Florida
- February 13: Texas Tech at Baylor
- February 13: Louisville at Virginia Tech
- 15 February: Baylor in West Virginia
- February 16: Virginia Tech in North Carolina
- February 18th: West Virginia in Baylor
- February 18th: Memphis, Wichita State
TEAMS THAT DO NOT COMPETE IN 2020-2021
- Bethune-Cookman
- Maryland East Shore
- Chicago State (suspended season after the start of 0-9, citing the decision to “focus on the health, safety and academic pursuits of the student athletes for men’s basketball”).
- Howard (season suspended on February 9)
- Ivy League – Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, PrincetonandYale
- Maine (deregistered on Feb. 13)
OTHER DELAYS
- CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament
Previous Notable Postponement or Cancellation
- November 25th:UTSA and Oklahoma
- November 25th:Virginia vs Maine (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- November 25th: Central Arkansas at Ole Miss
- November 25th: Gardner-Webb at Duke – moved to December 19, then canceled
- November 25th: Northern Arizona near Arizona
- November 25-27: Creighton at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- November 25-27: Texas A&M at Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls)
- November 25th: West Illinois at DePaul
- November 25th: UMass Lowell vs. Florida
- November 25th: Stanford vs. Utah Valley
- November 25th: Drexel at Penn State
- November 26: Baylor vs. Arizona State at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- November 26: Jackson State vs. Ole Miss
- November 27: Arkansas State in Ole Miss
- November 27Baylor at Empire Classic (Uncasville)
- November 27: Virginia vs Florida (Uncasville)
- November 27:Florida State vs. Gardner-Webb –moved to December 21
- November 28Oklahoma at UCF
- November 28: Chicago State at DePaul
- November 29: Baylor at Seton Hall
- November 29: Gardner-Webb at Georgia
- November 30: Long Beach State at UCLA
- November 30:Belmont Abbey in Charlotte
- December 1st: Towson in Maryland
- December 1st: Alcorn State at DePaul
- December 1st: Vanderbilt vs UConn (Uncasville)
- December 2: Colorado near Arizona – moved to December 28
- December 3: Vanderbilt at Legends Classic (Uncasville)
- December 4:UNC Greensboro in Louisville
- December 4th: Florida A&M in South Florida
- 5th of DecemberGonzaga vs. Baylor (Indianapolis)
- 5th of December: NC State vs. UConn: (Uncasville)
- 5th of December: Alabama A&M, Ohio
- 5th of December: James Madison in Maryland
- 5th of December: UT-Martin in Illinois
- 5th of December: Purdue-Fort Wayne near Notre Dame
- 5th of December: Ole Miss in Memphis
- December 6: Florida A&M in Nebraska
- December 6: DePaul, Iowa
- December 8th: Fordham at Saint John’s
- December 8th: Tarleton State in Gonzaga
- December 9th: Louisville, Wisconsin
- December 9th: Michigan State in Virginia
- December 9th: NC State in Michigan
- December 9:Robert Morris in West Virginia
- December 10th: South at Gonzaga
- December 11: Saint John’s at UConn
- 12 December: Xavier at Providence
- 12 December: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga
- 12 December: Charleston Southern at Duke
- 12 December: Saint John’s at Texas Tech
- December 13th: Stanford at USC
- December 13th: SIU-Edwardsville in Northwestern
- December 13th: Texas at Baylor
- December 13th: William & Mary in Virginia
- December 13th: UConn in Georgetown
- December 15th: Tarleton State in Baylor
- December 15th: Detroit in Kentucky
- December 15th: Seton Hall at Xavier
- December 16: NC is in Louisville
- December 16: Northern Iowa in Wisconsin
- December 18: Xavier at DePaul
- December 17th: DePaul at Providence
- December 19th: Virginia vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden)
- December 19th: Gardner-Webb at Duke
- December 19th: Houston in Alabama
- December 19th: South Carolina at Clemson
- 21st of December:San Diego, Arizona
- December 22: Notre Dame in Syracuse
- December 22: VCU at LSU
- December 22: UNLV in Wyoming
- 23 December: UCLA in Oregon
- 23 December: South Carolina State in South Carolina
- 23 December: UConn at DePaul
- December 29: South Carolina in Kentucky
- December 30th: Syracuse at Wake Forest
- December 31: San Diego State at UNLV
- January 2nd: North Carolina in Syracuse (moved to January 12)
- January 2nd: DePaul at St. John’s
- January 2nd: The state of Arizona in Washington
- January 2nd: Memphis at Temple
- January 2nd: Virginia Tech at Virginia
- January 2nd: San Diego State at UNLV
- January 3rd:Wisconsin at Penn State
- January 4th: San Diego State at UNLV
- January 5th: Villanova at DePaul
- January 5th: Memphis at UCF
- January 5th: Nebraska at Purdue
- 6 January:Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
- 6 January: UMass at George Washington
- 6 January:Penn State in the state of Ohio
- 6 January:Oregon State in Utah
- 6 January:Temple in Tulane
- January 7:Gonzaga against Santa Clara
- January 8:Villanova against Marquette
- January 9:Florida State in Pittsburgh
- January 9: Clemson in North Carolina
- January 9:South Carolina at Ole Miss
- January 9:Oregon State in Colorado
- January 9: LSU in Missouri
- January 9: Virginia Tech in Louisville
- January 9: Michigan in Penn State
- January 12: Clemson at Syracuse
- January 12th: West Virginia in Baylor
- January 12: Vanderbilt in Missouri
- January 12th: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
- January 12: Tennessee in South Carolina
- January 13: Illinois in Nebraska
- January 13: DePaul in Georgetown
- January 13: Iowa State in Kansas State
- January 13:Villanova at Xavier
- January 14: Michigan State in Iowa
- January 14: SMU in Memphis
- January 14: Arizona State in Oregon
- January 14:Houston in South Florida
- January 16: Iowa State in Kansas
- January 16: Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma
- January 16: Georgia Tech at NC State
- January 16: Georgetown in Providence
- January 16: Arizona in Oregon
- January 16: TCU in West Virginia
- January 16:Xavier at Seton Hall
- January 17th: Wichita State at SMU
- January 17th:Indiana in the state of Michigan
- January 18:Notre Dame at Howard
- January 19: Oklahoma State in West Virginia
- January 19: UCLA in Oregon
- January 20: Texas in the state of Iowa
- January 20: Texas Tech at TCU
- January 20: NC State in Virginia
- January 20: Boston College at Virginia Tech
- January 20th: Nebraska, Minnesota
- January 20th: Xavier at UConn
- January 20th: Georgetown at Marquette
- January 20: East Carolina in South Florida
- January 20: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
- January 20: SMU at Tulane
- January 20: Cincinnati at Temple
- 21st of January: USC at Stanford
- January 22: Seton Hall at Butler
- January 23: Texas at TCU
- January 23: Iowa State at Texas Tech
- January 23: Illinois in the state of Michigan
- January 23: Tulane at Tulsa
- January 23: Pittsburgh at Boston College
- January 24: Nebraska near Iowa
- January 24: South Florida, Wichita
- January 26: Georgetown at Xavier
- January 27: Wichita State in Cincinnati
- January 27: Temple in South Florida
- January 27: Boston College in Clemson
- January 28: Villanova at UConn
- January 28: Oregon at UCLA
- January 30th: San Francisco at BYU
- January 30th: St. Bonaventure in Davidson
- January 30: Indiana near Michigan
- January 30: Boston College in Louisville
- January 30: Cincinnati in South Florida
- January 30: Oregon at USC
- January 31st: UConn at St. John’s
- February 1:Oregon at UCLA
- February 2: Kentucky in Missouri (moved to February 3)
- February 2: Florida State at Boston College
- Feb.3:Louisville near Syracuse
- February 3: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
- February 3: Xavier at DePaul
- February 3:Michigan in the northwest
- February 4th: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
- February 6: TCU at Baylor
- February 6: Florida at LSU
- February 6: Florida State in Pittsburgh
- February 6: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
- February 6: Michigan State in Michigan
- February 7th: Xavier at Villanova
- February 9th: Florida State at Virginia Tech
- Feb. 10: Georgia at Texas A&M
- Feb. 10: Pittsburgh in Louisville
- Feb. 10:Baylor at Oklahoma
- February 11: Gonzaga in Santa Clara
- February 11: Illinois in Michigan
- February 11: DePaul at Xavier
- February 11: Pittsburgh in Louisville
- February 11: Saint Mary’s at BYU
- February 11: Cincinnati in Memphis