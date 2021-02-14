Texas Football Recruiting: Maalik Murphy, 2022-Class Five Star QB Prospect, Commits to Longhorns

Texas freshman soccer coach Steve Sarkisian made his first big splash on the recruiting track on Saturday, securing a five-star class commitment from 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy. Murphy committed to the Longhorns after a long list of suitors, including Alabama, UCLA, Oregon and Auburn. It is Sarkisian’s first five-star promise in Texas since taking over the gig last month and a foundational piece for the program to build on in its first full recruiting cycle.

Murphy’s commitment closes a hole in a position of need after five-star squaterback prospect Quinn Ewers, ranked No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, retired from his Texas commitment last fall and later committed to the state of Ohio. He ranks 30th in the 247Sports Composite and second nationally out of all pro-style prospects.

A great, strong-arm quarterback, Murphy first jumped on the Texas radar when former coach Tom Herman and his staff awarded him a scholarship in 2019. But when Sarkisian took the reins last month, it seemed they made it a priority to get involved. Murphy, which paid off quickly.

“I think he’s the perfect coach to prepare for the next level,” said Murphy 247 Sports“He’s a Cali man and someone I feel really comfortable with. I look at what he’s done in the past and how he develops quarterbacks and I think he can help me reach my goals, which is playing in the NFL. insult and think I fit very well into what he wants to do in terms of plan. “

The 2022 commitment class for Texas remains meager, given the cycle that has only really started and that Sarkisian is actually just getting his sea legs under him. But with Murphy in the fold, the class ranks in the top 10 nationally and second of all Big 12 teams behind Oklahoma. More importantly, Murphy, a California resident, could really let Sarkisian tap into his West Coast ties, which could help attract other targets from the region.

“I think Texas has what it takes to run,” Murphy added. “They can recruit nationally and I can see that with some of the guys I’ve spoken to. There is a lot of talent out there in Texas, but they can go out and recruit players from all over the country and that’s really exciting. for me.”