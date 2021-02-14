Want to do something fun with the family in Campbell River this weekend ahead of the family day?

Well, you’re in luck, because tomorrow (Feb. 14) the city is hosting a handful of free family-friendly activities with COVID-19 safety protocols in mind.

At the Sportsplex, the City distributes children’s books for free during various periods between 9.30 am and 1.45 pm. It also offers a family gym and games room from 10am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, at the Community Center, families can try out table tennis, soft tennis or pickleball from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keep in mind that places are limited, so families must pre-register to participate in these activities. Visit the Citys to register website

If you’d rather keep your family at home, the city has organized a new virtual scavenger hunt that will win you a $ 10 gift card to a local business.

Every Wednesday through March 3, the city will post a photo of a real Logger Mike at a local landmark on its Facebook page. The first person to guess their location correctly wins.

Find more details here.