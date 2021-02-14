Sports
UFC 258 live updates and results
Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns have confronted each other hundreds of times in practice. They really do on Saturday.
Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against Burns, his former sparring partner, in the main event of UFC 258 in Las Vegas.
“I know a lot about Kamaru,” Burns told ESPN. “I know exactly how he wants to fight. I know a lot about him. On the other hand, he knows a lot about me too. It’s just different. I don’t care. It is what it is. I’m going out, I’m going. try to knock him out or submit him. “
Usman and Burns have been training together in South Florida since 2012, first with the Blackzilians, then with HKickboxing and finally with Sanford MMA. Usman left for Colorado last year to train under coach Trevor Wittman after the first fight with Burns was scheduled for July. But Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from that fight.
While Wittman cornered Usman, Burns will miss longtime coach Henri Hooft, who has decided to sit it out because he also coached Usman before switching gyms.
A native of Nigeria, Usman is 12-0 in the UFC – one win short of Georges St-Pierre’s record of 13 consecutive UFC welterweight wins. 33-year-old Usman took a unanimous victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 last July.
Burns (19-3) has won six in a row, the most recent being a unanimous decision to win Woodley last May. The Brazilian native is 4-0 since moving from lightweight to welterweight in 2019. Burns, 34, is a multiple Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion with power in his hands. He is aiming to become the first Brazilian to win the UFC welterweight title.
The co-main event will see Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso meet in a battle of promising newcomers to flyweight. 22-year-old Barber (8-1) is trying to come back from her first career loss, as well as an ACL surgery. Grasso (12-3), a 27-year-old Mexican striker, wants to put together her first UFC winning streak.
Also on the undercard, former top middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum is attempting a loose streak against Ian Heinisch and dominant Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Rodolfo Vieira is trying to stay unbeaten in MMA against Anthony Hernandez.
Fight in progress:
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (17-3, 8-3 UFC, -490) vs. Dhiego Lima (17-7, 4-5 UFC, +370)
Results:
Strawweight: Polyana Viana (12-4, 3-3 UFC) def.Mallory Martin (7-4, 1-2 UFC) by submission in the first round
If Viana continues to fight like this, that 0-3 slip at the start of her UFC career will be a distant memory.
Viana picked up her second straight win on submission by tapping Martin with an armbar at 3:18 of the first round. It was another impressive performance for the Brazilian strawweight, who also tapped Emily Whitmire with an armbar in the first round in her previous performance in August.
Wow! Nice controls and transitions by Viana! # UFCVegas18
Alan Jouban (lanAlanJouban) February 14, 2021
Martin, from Denver, felt comfortable getting the fight to the ground and working out of Viana’s guard, which turned out to be a costly mistake. Viana caught her in a triangle from below and then alternated back and forth between the triangle and the armbar until the finish. She also landed a set of hard elbows on the crown of Matin’s head as she worked on the entry.
Viana, who started her UFC career 1-3, is now 3-3 in the Octagon. Martin drops to 1-2.
– Brett Okamoto
Catchweight (140lb): Chris Gutierrez (16-3-2, 4-1-1 UFC) def.Andre Ewell (17-7, 4-3 UFC) by unanimous decision
Chris Gutierrez manages to drop Andre Ewell, but Ewell escapes and is saved by the horn at the end of round 1.
Gutierrez got a kick out of a short fight. Actually some of them.
Using a superb punt game, Gutierrez defeated Ewell by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27) in a 140-pound catchweight bout. The fight got underway earlier this week after Ewell’s positive COVID-19 test forced him off the UFC Fight Night card last weekend.
Chris Gutierrez has crazy timing with those calf kicks. That jump off the octagon was bad! # UFC258
Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 14, 2021
Gutierrez damaged both of Ewell’s legs with kicks. But those weren’t the only targets of Gutierrez’s dangerous legs. He dropped Ewell with a left head kick at the end of the first round. Ewell came back with a solid second lap, taking down Gutierrez after catching a kick and working a heel hook.
In the third round, Gutierrez really opened. While Ewell felt the effects of leg kicks, Gutierrez landed a beautiful left kick counter with Ewell against the cage. Later, Gutierrez pushed his left leg out of the cage and landed that same leg in Ewell’s face. Gutierrez ended the fight in search of a mounted triangle on a grounded Ewell.
Gutierrez, 29, is undefeated in five consecutive fights and looks like someone to watch in the bantamweight division. The Boston native hasn’t lost since his UFC debut in 2018. Ewell, a 33-year-old California resident, had a winning streak of two fights.
Marc Raimondi
Watch this fight on ESPN +.
Welterweight: Gabe Green (10-3, 1-1 UFC) defeats Phil Rowe (7-3, 0-1 UFC) by unanimous decision
Green landed some big punches along the way, but it was his lower leg kicks that got the knockdowns, took the damage and secured his first UFC win.
When the fight was at a distance, the larger Rowe used his range to separate Green. And as the fight went to the canvas, Rowe also showed a jiu-jitsu edge that placed him in dominant positions on the canvas, close to setting up a submission. But Green dropped him twice in the second round and again at the start of round 3, all with spawn kicks. That was what swayed the judges in a close fight.
Gabe Green: “I’ve been waiting a long time to see you.”
Joe Rogan: I waited a long time to see you too. You went the wrong way.@joerogan laughed along @giftedgabegreen # UFC258 pic.twitter.com/bOEV4kqVFl
ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021
For Green, a 27-year-old from Downey, California, the win put him back on track. He lost his UFC debut last May, ending a six-fight win streak.
On this night it was Rowe whose streak ended. The 30-year-old from Palm Coast, Florida, who made his UFC debut, came in with a seven-fight winning streak that stretched back to his third professional fight.
Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Green, and the third had it 30-27.
– Jeff Wagenheim
Watch this on ESPN +.
Is yet to come:
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) (17-1, 12-0 UFC, -270) vs. Gilbert Burns (19-3, 12-3 UFC, +220)
Flyweight Ladies: Maycee Barber (8-1, 3-1 UFC, +105) vs. Alexa Grasso (12-3, 4-3 UFC, -125)
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (16-6 1 NC, 10-6 1 NC UFC, -220) vs. Ian Heinisch (14-3, 3-2 UFC, +180)
Featherweight Men: Ricky Simon (17-3, 5-2 UFC, -240) vs. Brian Kelleher (11-22, 6-4 UFC, +200)
Middleweight: Maki Pitolo (13-7, 1-3 UFC, +145) vs. Julian Marquez (7-2, 1-1 UFC, -170)
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (7-0, 2-0 UFC, -400) vs. Anthony Hernandez (7-2 1 NC, 1-2 1 NC UFC, +310)
(c) = defending champion
