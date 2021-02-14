Women’s cricket challenge – newspaper





PAKISTAN’s female cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the hard-fought ODI series 0-3 and 1-2 in the T20 matches. While there were some fine individual performances, especially from captain Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, all-rounder Aliya Riaz and right arm pacer Diana Baig, the teams’ inability to sort things out at crucial moments saw them take them to a lively home side. To be fair, the African Safari was the team’s first tour in the Covid-19 era and the players have attributed their rusty performance to the lack of tours and activity at home during the past year. Their argument seemed to weigh heavily as by the end of the South African tour the players managed to win the final T20 based on the Duckworth-Lewis method. The team carried on their good form on the ensuing tour of Zimbabwe, where they beat the hosts by a massive 178-run margin in the first ODI before the tour was cut short due to travel chaos. That said, the team’s critics and ex-coaches insist that players must work on their mental toughness to keep their nerves in check to turn close games into victories. New team coach David Hemp is a professional and is optimistic that the team can become a competitive outfit. But the fact remains that the plummeting graph of women’s teams such as Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Ireland over the past three to four years makes it clear that their respective boards must prioritize and invest in women’s cricket in order to a success. impact on a global level. It’s hard not to remain aware of the lack of resources and support for female players compared to men’s teams. To raise awareness of the players and prepare them for bigger challenges, a special women’s cricket competition on the PSL lines could be a solution. Published in Dawn, February 14, 2021

