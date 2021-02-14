SCHS football coach Joe Wood dies of the corona virus





The article you are about to read is from our reporters who are doing their important work researching, researching and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspiring stories that connect you to the people, problems and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been disrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been affected. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Read more about our new Insiders program here. Thank you. BECOME A MEMBER NOW By Zach Cavanagh Joe Wood. Photo: Athletics of San Clemente San Clemente assistant football coach Joe Wood died in Mission Hospital last night after a month-long battle with the coronavirus. Wood is survived by his wife Cheryl and six daughters. A GoFundMe page was founded to help the Woods family with rising medical costs. The page is still open for contributions on gofundme.com/f/team-joe-wood-on-the-line There will be a candlelight vigil tonight (Saturday, February 13) at 5:30 PM in the parking lot of the Shops in Mission Viejo, just below Mission Hospital. Wood coached for 34 years in the Capistrano Unified School District with stints at Capistrano Valley High School, Aliso Niguel High School and the last 16 years at San Clemente High School. Joe Wood was a loving coach who took care of his players on and off the field, San Clemente head football coach Jaime Ortiz said in a letter. Coach Wood made it a point to develop a relationship with all of his players and continue those relationships beyond their high school years. He took care of his players as if they were his own sons, and it showed in the way they played for Coach Wood. Most recently a running backs coach for the Tritons, Wood has been in San Clemente since 2005, contributing to three league championships and the Tritons running their first CIF-SS and state championships in 2016. Notably, Wood was also the head coach of Aliso Niguel’s first senior division in 1996, going unbeaten (16-0) and winning a CIF-SS title. Wood was named Coach of the Year by many outlets that season. We are devastated by his passing, Ortiz wrote, and his presence will be truly missed by the entire football community and those who knew him. Related BECOME AN INSIDER TODAY

