Womens Tennis Falls to USF, 5-2





Next game: Freedom 2/19/2021 | 11 hours FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU tennis team (0-2) fell into the FGCU Tennis complex Saturday afternoon at the expense of its I-75 rival, the USF Bulls (2-5). “USF competed very hard. They played better than us today at the pressures,” said the head coach Courtney Vernon “We’ve taken steps from last week’s game and will keep getting better. This group is participating so anything can happen. We are so grateful to our community that they came out and support us. them that we have scholarships, we are very grateful. “ The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the opening on their way to singles while holding onto lanes two and three. In singles competition, Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden / Thoren Business School) narrowed FGCU’s deficit to two points with its second singles win of the season on track No. 4 before USF placed the match on track No. 5. On the top lane, Maja Ornberg (Kil, Sweden / De la Gardiegymnasiet, Lidkoping) claimed FGCU’s second point of the afternoon as she fought from her second set to Amelie Boy. Next one

The Eagles will return to the field on Friday, February 19 to start ASUN against unbeaten Liberty (6-0). The match is scheduled for 11am at the FGCU Tennis Complex. Singles competition

1. ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) def. Amelie Boy (USF) 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

2. Laura Pellicer (USF) defeats. BARDET, Emma (FGCU) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6

3. Grace Schumacher (USF) def. PEREZ, Sofia (FGCU) 6-4, 7-5

4. NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) def. Evelyne Tiron (USF) 7-5, 7-5

5. Alexandria Mjos (USF) def. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) 6-2, 0-6, 6-2

6. Margriet Timmermans (USF) def. FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Double competition

1. Evelyne Tiron / Amelie Boy (USF) defeats. BARDET, Emma / ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) 5-4

2. Margriet Timmermans / Grace Schumacher (USF) beats. PEREZ, Sofia / NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) 6-1

3. Grace Eland / Laura Pellicer (USF) def. RETORTILLO, Alba / RAMALLE, Lourdes (FGCU) 6-4 Order of finishing: Double (2.3); Singles (6,3,4,5,1.2) TO FOLLOW

Follow us on Twitter @FGCU_WTEN for current coverage of FGCU women's tennis and visit www.FGCUAthletics.com where full summaries and results will be available.

IT NEEDS A TEAM to reach our latest goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet the needs of student athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your donation today to help the Eagles of tomorrow! HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (8th Season)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has guided her student athletes in earning 59 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic awards, including 2014, 2016 and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led Green and Blue to a 77-59 overall record (.566) and 32-8 conference record (.800). #FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April on behalf of the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 82 regular season conferences and tournament titles in just 13 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have put together 38 teams or individuals competing in NCAA championships. Seven FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sport, including women’s basketball (No. 24, 2019-20) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue achieved a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, across various Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the Florida State’s top seven teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate (APR) in their sport and received the highest percentage of teams so honored from these two groups across each of the past three years. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.46 GPA in class in the spring of 2020 semester, outperforming the general college student population for 22 consecutive semesters. The fall and 2020 spring semesters each saw a new milestone as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0 or 3.0. – GPA of the senior team. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award, presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

