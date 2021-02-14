UMD men’s hockey: Bulldogs avoid another shutout, but not the sweep in a 4-1 loss at Western Michigan

The Broncos returned the favor this weekend at the Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan, following the 4-0 win on Friday with a 4-1 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday to complete the weekend’s sweep.

I thought the effort here was more tonight than yesterday. Sometimes you don’t just get those bounces, said Bulldogs senior defender Matt Anderson. It’s one of those things that you put in the back view. The nice thing is that we have a fast turnaround time.

The Bulldogs came to Kalamazoo while sitting first in the NCHC and having a six-game winning streak. Two of UMD’s top scorers, Cole Koepke and Nick Swaney, were also on six-game scoring streaks.





Koepke scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal of the weekend after 118 goalless minutes and it took a video review to verify that the puck snuck past Broncos freshman goalkeeper Alex Aslanidis with two minutes to go on Saturday.

UMD who finished third in the NCHC over the weekend behind St. Cloud State and North Dakota has three games left in the regular season, with Colorado College coming to Amsoil Arena on Thursday for a make-up game of the NCHC Pod, followed by a home-and-home run of 26-27 February against St Cloud State.

As a team, we should look at each other and come together as a group, Koepke said. At this time of the year, you can go two ways. You can fall apart or come together as a team and learn from this and realize that we have to go out every night.

At this time of year, every team plays pretty much for their lives. You have to be ready for whatever they will throw at you. We need to get together and be ready for things like this, especially at this time of year. We have three more games and then it’s either win or go home.

Like Friday, Western used the powerplay to jump to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Sophomore Ronnie Attard scored two power play goals within 60 seconds of each other, and there were two different power plays.

Freshman wing Ty Glover gave Western a 3-0 lead into the third by scoring a UMD turnover in front of freshman goalkeeper Zach Stejkal. Junior wing Cole Gallant sent a puck past Stejskal early in the third on the power play to make it 4-0.

His time to play big-boy hockey are that time of year, said Bulldogs trainer Scott Sandelin. We played a team that I thought had a great hockey weekend. Their goalkeeper was sharp. I thought they all played well as a team. They have done a lot of things very well that made it difficult and we should do the same. Were the same type of team. We must commit everyone to this. So that’s the message. We must be committed. We also have a good team, but we all have to be determined to do certain things and be a difficult team to play against.

RELATED:

Thumbs down to UMD’s special teams

Sandelin said his team’s level of competition was much better on Saturday than on Friday, but special teams turned out to be the difference.

They make it difficult to make a lot of clean plays. I thought (western) was playing a great weekend of hockey, Sandelin said. 0-0, the game escaped us with the two power play goals they got in the second period. We got a little disjointed.

The Bulldogs took just three penalties on Saturday and the Broncos scored on all three to end the night 3-for-3.

Officially, Western went 4-for-6 over the weekend. Unofficially, they went 5-for-6 with one goal on Friday, while six seconds ended after a power play, while UMD still transitioned from penalty kill to 5-on-5.

They work it low. You have to watch out for sticks. They’re good at throwing it off the pads and getting bounces, Anderson said of the Westerns power play. Sometimes that’s how it goes. Bad bounces, bad play. It was a tough one.

The Bulldogs’ power play ended the weekend 0-for-7 after failing to score one in the second and one in the third during both advantages on Saturday. Neither chance produced a single shot on target.

Koepke said the issues that UMD faced in regards to benefits were similar to what they faced against Western, even in strength. The Broncos were a better team when it came to the small details. Western had better positioning, they won more battles and were generally one step ahead of the Bulldogs all night long, Koepke said.

They had that little bit of extra argument, Koepke said. It’s not that we haven’t made a great effort. It was definitely better tonight than last night. They did all the little things well. They came out hard and they had a plan and they executed it.

Thumbs up for UMD scoring a goal

The last time UMD was ruled out in back-to-back games in a season was December 11-12, 2015 against North Dakota at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. UMD lost both games by 3-0 margins.

Koepke prevented that again with his goal in the final minutes.

Does that goal give the Bulldogs momentum to enter Thursday’s game against the Tigers? Will the loss decrease on Saturday? Koepke said he didn’t know.

Of course, it’s nice not to be left out, Koepke said, but at the end of the day we have to (learn) from this weekend, wash it down and get back to the kind of hockey we played on previous weekends before and just go from there.

Matts Three Stars

3. WMU freshman goalkeeper Alex Aslanidis Was two minutes away from back-to-back shutouts. He finished on Saturday with 22 saves on 23 shots.

2. WMU sophomore center Jason Polin Set both Attards power play goals in the second.

1. WMU sophomore defender Ronnie Attard Two power play targets within 60 seconds of each other and an assist.

Bulldog bites

UMD second goalkeeper Ryan Fanti did not dress on Saturday, but was not injured. UMD can only dress two goalkeepers on the road and they chose to go with junior Ben Patt as a backup.

Freshman defender Connor Kelley missed both games this weekend and didn’t make the trip to Kalamazoo. Sandelin said Kelley is not expected to be out long.

Second-year attacker Brady Meyer is no longer in the Bulldogs program, Sandelin confirmed on Saturday. The North Branch, born in Minnesota, dressed for seven games last season, but none this season. He reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 8. Sandelin declined to say when Meyer left the program.

Box score

Minnesota Duluth 0-0-11

Western Michigan 0-3-14

First period

No score

Second period

1. WMU, Ronnie Attard 5 (Jason Polin, Drew Worrad), 1:47 (pp)

2. WMU, Attard 6 (Polin, Paul Washe), 2:47 (pp)

3. WMU, Ty Glover 5 (P. Washe, Attard), 11:50

Third period

4. WMU, Cole Gallant 4 (Worrad, Michael Jewels), 5:28 (pp)

5. UMD, Cole Koepke 12 (Jake Rosenbaum, Matt Cairns), 6:00 PM

Saves Zach Stejskal, UMD, 3-4-1017; Alex Aslanidis, WMU, 6-10-622.

Strength plays UMD 0-2; WMU 3-3. Sanctions UMD 4-6; WMU 2-4.