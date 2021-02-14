The Sri Lankan born physio goes great weapons Down Under | Printed edition

By Naushad Amit Kusal Goonewardena leads the medical team of German tennis star Laura Siegemund at Australia Open Views):

As a juvenile, young Kusal Goonewardena had to globetrot with his family, with his father being an engineer working for the United Nations. Within his first nine years, Goonewardena grew up in Zambia, England, Oman and Bangladesh, before his parents decided to settle down permanently in the country Down Under.

Moving on with his new life, Goonewardena, along with his younger brother Kapila, unknown to many in his native Sri Lanka, has achieved what would normally be an uncommon profession here.

Goonewardena kind of recalls his early days at Nalanda College, but he strengthened his career after studying at the University of Melbourne and earning his Masters in Sports Physiotherapy from La Trobe University, also in Melbourne. He currently directs and manages the Elite Akademy Sports Medicine, which is home to a well-qualified team of physiotherapists, massage therapists, a collaborative medical team and researchers, while contributing through lectures, consultations and mentorship programs in many countries.

His team of more than 20 takes care of more than 200 of Australia’s best athletes competing in the national, world, winter and summer games. But what Goonewardena highlights this time during the year is his involvement in the ongoing Australian Open (AO) tennis championship. The 45-year-old APA title physiotherapy expert leads tennis star Laura Siegemund’s medical team in Germany, currently ranked 51st in the world.

One of my athletes who played tennis in Italy had highly recommended my work to Antonio Zucca, Lauras coach. Laura needed a physio at the Australian Open and after we discussed how I could help her, we started working together. She had to be quarantined for 14 days, during which time I had made programs for her to do in the hotel room. She completed quarantine in late January and entered her first tournament in Melbourne within two days. She has just started the Australian Open this week and then plays doubles with Vera Zvonareva, explaining how he got the opening to get involved with the AO, Goonewardena said. the Sunday Times

Interesting but unknown to many in Sri Lanka, Goonewardena has teamed up with Katya Crema – a two-time winter Olympian, Jo Weston – a netball player, Phoebe Stanley – an Australian rowing champion, badminton stars Jeff Tho and Luke Chong, and top riders Freddy Ovett and Lachy Norris. Siegemund is the new feather in its cap of world-class athletes.

Prior to the ongoing AO, Goonewardena has covered several sports in Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, England, Singapore and around Australia – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide. His list of athletes ranges from Olympians, Winter Olympics to cricket, tennis, track and field, badminton, baseball, soccer, rugby, rowing, netball, swimming and so on.

The list really goes on and on. Over the 22 years, my students have calculated that I performed more than 65,000 treatments, the father of three said delighted.

Goonewardena had a few opportunities to serve his home country through the handful in Sri Lanka who knew about his disposition. He was one of the few nominees for the position of Head Physios of the Sri Lanka cricket team in 2011, which was eventually handed over to Steve Mount. He has also worked as a consultant and provided training programs for physiotherapists in Sri Lanka. One of his projects carried out just before the COVID-19 pandemic was a training program to share Australian know-how with physiotherapists in Sri Lanka. The first course had attracted more than 50 participants and a dozen were Sri Lanka Cricket physiotherapists.

This was a collaboration with sports medicine experts Henry Wajswelner, Steve Sandor, Dr Radhik Wijesooriya and Minal Cabraal from International Placewell Consultants, Vald Technology Australia and Supacore Australia. Once COVID’s travel restrictions are gone, our plan is to return to Sri Lanka to complete this program, he explained.

In 2014, General Daya Ratnayake, the then Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, contacted Goonewardena to obtain his services in training the physios in the army. The training was carried out successfully and a number of athletes, who then attended the Paralympic Games, managed to reach the Asian Games.

Goonewardena, a keen observer of the progress and decline of the sport in Sri Lanka, outlined the importance of a conversation between four facts: accountable athletes, coaches who can coach, experts in sports medicine and administration. He revealed that this is a simple yet successful method that Australia is following, a fact Sri Lanka could consider.

I may not be able to say why Sri Lankan athletes fail, but I can share what makes Australian athletes successful. We researched this and found that the call currency should be transparent between all four factors mentioned. It is for this reason why Australia continues to push achievements in cricket, netball, basketball, Olympics etc. For a population of around 25 million, Australia always ranks high in the number of medals.

Another example of the highly transparent talking currency was the Australian cricket team in the 2000s. Our research showed that Sri Lanka had a few moments when we got the talk currency between players, coaches, sports medics and administration formula right. One of these was the 1996 World Cup, Goonewardena explained, which openly reflects where Sri Lanka is lagging behind in sports in its efforts in the global arena and how easily cases could be resolved.

His brother, Kapila, is also a sports physiotherapist, unlike the senior Goonewardena, who was a highly qualified engineer. The Goonewardena brothers probably took an interest in sports at a very young age because of their uncle, Gemunu, who happens to be the cricket coach at Nalanda College and apparently Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka’s first Test captain. Kapila currently works in Shanghai with the regional men’s volleyball team, which has three national players in his squad that he takes care of.

Although we traveled a lot when we were young, I was educated at Nalanda College when we were in the country. My fondest memories were attending the big game against Ananda, where people like Roshan Mahanama and Asanka Gurusingha were our stars for Nalanda for those matches. My brother and I grew up playing cricket. But when we weren’t playing that, we loved tennis, basketball, swimming, and soccer. Our dad even gave us a ping pong table to keep us entertained. Even to this day I play club cricket, said Goonewardena, the sportsman and sports fan.

Currently, Goonewardena and his team at Elite Akademy Sports Medicine are conducting extensive and in-depth research into better ways for the human body to recover and faster ways to detect and treat sports injuries. With its origins in Sri Lanka, Goonewardena is eager to share the discoveries and knowledge with his peers on the island without ulterior motives.

I have always had a passion to help Sri Lanka. As a Sri Lankan born Australian I see the potential for Sri Lanka to become a world leader in sports. What Singapore has accomplished in the financial world, I think Sri Lanka can do the same in sports. Sri Lanka has a large pool of male and female emerging athletes who can make a global brand, he described.

For now, Goonewardena and his assistants – Lauryn Van Dooran and Prady Thangavel, an Indian – are busy keeping Laura Siegemund in shape for her remaining matches at AO. He is very excited about Siegemund, who had to leave the Womens Singles after losing to Serena Williams, but has the potential to march forward in the Womens Doubles with Vera Zvonareva and Mixed Doubles with fellow countryman Kevin Krawietz. A positive result for Siegermund will make Goonewardena an excited man, which could also bring Sri Lanka a small part of his success.