LaFontaine clears Irish again in Gophers’ repeated 3-0 victory

Hobey Baker Award and Mike Richter Award nominee Jack LaFontaine posted the first back-to-back shutouts in Minnesota in just ten years this weekend, finishing a two-game Big Ten sweep at Notre Dame with another 3 -0 win on Saturday night.

Minnesota (17-5-0 overall, 13-5-0-0-0-0 Big Ten) ended his opponent in back-to-back games for the first time since Kent Patterson knocked out Sacred Heart twice in Minneapolis on Oct. 10. 7-8, 2011, while this weekend’s road sweep marked only the third time in the program’s 100-year history that the team had two consecutive shutouts on the road (LaFontaine is the first goalkeeper in program history to accomplish the road performance as the sole goalkeeper).

The deputy captain made 25 saves on 25 shots to take his NCAA-leading 15th win of the year when LaFontaine (15-5-0) finished the weekend with 49 saves on 49 shots and now has five shutouts in the season. Ryan Bischel took the loss to Notre Dame (10-11-1, 8-9-1-1-2-1), saving him 25 times on 28 shots.

On the other side of the ice, the Gophers overcame a slow first period for another three-goal performance on offense when line mates Sampo Ranta, Brannon McManus and Scott Reedy connected twice while Nathan Burke added an unassisted count.

McManus took the eventual match winner with his seventh goal of the year after an incredible pass from Ranta at 4:09 of the second period (Reedy also assisted in the deciding goal). Then, just over two minutes later, Burke added the lead as he forced a turnover, scoring his third of the year at 6:16 am.

The trio of Ranta, Reedy and McManus teamed up again in the third period when Ranta switched at 3:11 pm on his 14th of the year when the junior finished the match second in the country in scoring goals. Ranta, who is now level with Sammy Walker for the team scoring leader, has already set new career highs for goals (14) and points (22) this year.

Both teams made 28 shots in the game.

Quotes from Coach

“We’ve seen Jack at the top of his game for almost a year and a half now,” said Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko. “He just looks so calm, too… there was nothing. That’s when you know a goalkeeper has been chosen – nothing looks difficult, everything looked easy to him. “

Remarkable

Minnesota will finish the weekend in first place in the Big Ten with 39 points, ahead of Wisconsin with 34 at the moment (the Badgers close their series in Michigan on Sunday after falling into the series opener) … Blake McLaughlin almost dropped an incredible streak on Compton Family Ice Arena as a junior failed to score a goal at the venue for the first time in six regular season games. The junior actually found the back of the net on Saturday with a highlight goal just for officials to judge the game and consider the Gophers offside … the Maroon & Gold have now earned eight sweeps this season.

Next up: Host the Spartans

Minnesota returns to action next weekend, hosting Michigan State for a two-game Big Ten series at 3M Arena in Mariucci. The weekend begins Friday, February 19 at 7:00 PM CT (TV: FOX Sports North Plus; Stream: BTN + / FOX Sports Go; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM / 103.5 FM) and ends Saturday, February 20. at 5:00 p.m. CT (CT (TV: FOX Sports North / FOX Sports Detroit; Stream: BTN + / FOX Sports Go; Radio: 1130 KTLK-AM / 103.5 FM).

Credit to: Sports Information from the University of Minnesota