Penn State Football Recruit completes senior year at North Allegheny Playing Basketball – CBS Pittsburgh





MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Last October, North Allegheny star Khalil Dinkins made a verbal commitment to play football at Penn State for the next four years. But in the coming months, he has committed to a different sport in Wexford. Many in Dinkin’s (big) boots would simply focus on football, but the past year has opened his eyes to making the most of opportunities. RELATED: Williams wears Oakland over Robert Morris 86-81 It’s very important to finish your senior year, Dinkins said. With all the COVID issues, you never know when you’ll get another chance to do that, so you might as well make the most of it. His head coach agrees. You won’t get back these days, said NA Head Coach Mark DeRose. These are your high school days. I look at the great players from here like Terrelle Pryor, Darrell Revis, Phil Jurkovec, two sport athletes. They are done and are looking at their career. In his freshman year at NA, Coach DeRose is thrilled that Dinkins is a two-sport athlete and not a one-sport athlete, but he hasn’t been afraid to show his big man some “hard love”. RELATED: Pittsburgh Penguins Ask State To Allow Fans Into PPG Paints Arena At 25% Capacity I spoke to him and said to him. Hey, you’re too nice, DeRose said. You don’t have to be so nice anymore. We have to see you play on Sundays in five years and you have to be a lot nastier. Apparently Dinkins has followed his coach’s advice. For the past month, he was one of the best players in the entire WPIAL. He’s been unreal, DeRose said. There have been quarters where he just dominated and just won the game for us because he was so present. Basketball helps me in all different ways, Dinkins said. Hand movement, foot movement, your speed and dexterity and that’s why I keep playing. Those are valid reasons to play, but Dinkins is also motivated to win a WPIAL title, something he hasn’t been able to do at NA in either sport … so far. LAKE: Primanti Bros. Tweets They will call themselves ‘Watt Bros.’ rename As Pittsburgh Steelers sign JJ Watt He said he really wants to win a championship, DeRose said. Because hell never had a chance to do that again, so I think it would be even more special for him. “

