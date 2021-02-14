Men’s tennis drops match DePaul, 6-1





CHICAGO, Ill. – Creighton’s men’s tennis team fell 6-1 against DePaul at Lakeshore Sport & Fitness on Saturday during the second game of the weekend at Bluejays’ Windy City. Creighton defeated Chicago State on Friday and concluded his trip with a game against UIC in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday morning. The Bluejays dropped to 1-2 after Saturday’s loss. DePaul earned the colon with wins in all three positions. Jose Oscar Diaz and Matthew Lanahan narrowly fell, 7-5, at slot No. 2. Stratton Brown recorded Creighton’s lone win with a three-set win in the top singles position against the Blue Demons. The senior won the first frame 6-4 before falling 6-3 in the second. Brown controlled the deciding set and cruised to a 6-1 set win. DePaul won the other five singles matches by a narrow margin. Lanahan and Oscar Diaz each dropped three sets of matches at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Shin Inoue lost a pair of tiebreakers, 7-3, 7-5 to the No. 4 position while Joe Hoff fell in a tiebreaker during the first set at number 6 and Armando Gandini narrowly lost 7-5 in the second set to number 5. “DePaul has the best of us today in the big moments,” said assistant coach Aaron Chalstrom said. “We did well everywhere and were there. Those big points were the difference tonight. We will grow further out of this and have another game behind tomorrow morning.” Creighton closes his trip to Chicago on Sunday morning with a game against UIC. The first service between the Bluejays and Flames is scheduled for 9:00 am DePaul 6, Creighton 1

2/13/2021 in Chicago, Illinois (Lakeshore Sports & Fitness) Singles competition 1. Stratton Brown (CU) def. Christopher Casati (DPU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 2. Vito Tonejc (DPU) def. Matthew Lanahan (CU) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 Fran Tonejc (DPU) def. Jose Oscar Diaz (CU) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) 4. Boris Spanjaard (DPU) beats. Shin Inoue (CU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) 5. Luuk Wassenaar (DPU) def. Armando Gandini (CU) 6-2, 7-5 6. Tripp Tuff (DPU) def. Joe Hoff (CU) 7-6 (7-6), 7-5 Match notes Creighton 1-2 DePaul 2-1 Order of Arrival: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (5,4,6,1,2,3)

