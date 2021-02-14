History on the Hanover side, Scituate in boys’ hockey victories of the Patriot Cup

The win for the Hawks (11-1-1) was their first over Hingham (11-1) in more than 20 years, in their first meeting since the Harborms last played a Patriot League schedule in 2001-02. Both programs have enjoyed tremendous success in the meantime, combined for six state titles in Divisions 1A-3, but it was Christian Saccos game winner at 11:57 of the third who proved the difference to Hanover, a Division 3 state away. 2020.Co-champion.

Hingham’s John Choueiri (24) drives the puck down the boards while being watched by teammate Andrew Concannon (27) and Matthew Flynn from Hanover. Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff

It was also reconciliation for Sacco, after he pulled a cross-check penalty that enabled Lars Osterberg to level the match for the Harborms on the power play at 2-2 at 8:08 of the third.

It felt legendary, Sacco said. After a bad penalty from me I take full responsibility to reach that goal, it was fun.

Aidan Brazel scored for Hingham 11:12 in the first period, and that 1-0 lead held up until Manning Morris tied things up at 1-1 at 3:26 of the third. The Hawks took their first lead at 4:46 on a Max DaSilva power play attack for Osterberg’s tying run.

While Saccos’ goal was the difference maker, Hanover couldn’t really breathe easy to Tyler MacDermott’s goal at 13:16 of the third, where he split between a few defenders and lifted the insurance strike to take Hingham to the tournament’s losers group.

Hingham is a premier Division 1 program, said Hanover coach Jonny Abban. I think my kids were a bit hesitant in the first period, but then they realized they could skate with them.

Liam Monahan made 24 saves for the Hawks, including 10 in the third period.

Hingham will face Duxbury on Monday for the right to play against Scituate on Wednesday at the Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay, while Marshfield will face Plymouth North on Monday for the right to play against Hanover in Gallo.

Scituate’s Evan McBrien hits the ice as he tries to control the puck in Saturday’s Patriot Cup victory at Marshfield. Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff

Cole Coyne registered a 26-save shutout for Scituate (11-1), which remains unbeaten since the season opener dropped 5-2 on January 2 against the same Marshfield-team. Scituate, which competes as a Division 2 team, had not defeated Marshfield (7-3-2) since 2000.

It was the second shutout of the season for Coyne, who benefited from a Brendan Boyle goal in the first period and an Evan McBrien score in the third on a Boyle feed.

That first game was humiliating, Scituate coach Brian Hurcombe said of the earlier loss to the Rams. We thought we played well against them the first time, but we got seven penalties, which didn’t help us.

Brendan Boyle celebrates with the Scituate bench after his goal in Saturday’s win at Marshfield. Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff

Abington 3, Silver Lake 2 Spencer Merrick made 29 saves and the Green Wave (5-1-2) got goals from Mikey Pineau, Evan St. Martin and Jake Quinn in their non-league win at Rockland Ice Arena.

Andover 3, North Andover 0 Seniors Luke Vacarro, Anton Pace and Tim Kobelski each scored for the Golden Warriors (1-4-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference tilt at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Barnstable 3, St. John Paul II 0 Parker OConnell scored twice and Casey White the other for visiting Barnstable (5-4), and Conor Higgins earned the shutout in the Cape & Islands game at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Cambridge 2, Boston Latin 0 Senior Luc Denney scored his 100th career point with a power play goal for the Falcons (5-5-1), who prevailed in the Dual County League’s home game against Simoni Rink. The teams will meet again on Monday in a semi-final of the DCL Cup.

Dighton-Rehoboth / Seekonk 7, Bourne 2 Colten Nastar scored twice and Sam Bastis made 19 saves, leading the Falcons (9-0-1) to the South Coast Conference semi-final victory at New England Sports Village. DR / Seekonk plays against his unbeaten Somerset Berkley in the title game.

Duxbury 3, North Quincy 2 The Dragons (6-6-2) got two goals from Grady Abban and one from Hutchinson Rose, before holding the Raiders off in a second round of the Patriot Cup at the Zapustas Arena. Duxbury faces Hingham in Monday’s third round.

Essex Tech 7, Northeast 0 Dan Masta had a hat-trick and Cam Cannizzaro scored twice as the Hawks (6-3-1) took part of their first Commonwealth Athletic title with the home win at Essex Sports Center.

Falmouth 5, Milton 4 Harry Hennessy scored the winning goal with 20 seconds to go and added three assists, and Max McDonald had two goals and two assists as the Clippers (7-2-1) held off the Wildcats in a no-competition game at the Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 Colin Norred secured his second shutout in as many games for the Hillers (6-2), who received power play goals from Joe Carrazza and Pavit Mehra, as well as a goal from Aidan Walsh in the Tri-Valley victory at Loring Arena. Cam Jerrett and Geoff Tocco each had two assists.

Medway 3, Westwood 3 Alex Infanger scored twice and Cole Theodore added one when the host Mustangs (7-2-2) completed their Tri-Valley League season with Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena. Evan Monaghan made 18 stops.

Nantucket 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 Senior captain James Culkins threw a shutout for the Whalers (9-1-1), and junior Hudson Perry scored what turned out to be the game-winner in the first period of the Cape & Islands League tilt at Tony Kent Arena.

Needham 4, Newton North 2 Kenny Keyes scored his first career goal and captain Chris Kajunski scored and assisted in leading the visiting Rockets (2-3-2) into the Bay State Conference game at the Ryan Skating Arena.

Newburyport 2, North Reading 1 Ryan Archers’ goal with just over three minutes to go gave host Clippers (8-1-1) a share of the Cape Ann League championship with the win over Graf Skating Rink. Colin Richmond added a goal and assisted, and Owen Spence provided two assists.

Plymouth North 4, Whitman-Hanson 3 Kevin Norwood scored twice and the Eagles (8-5-1) advanced to the third round of the Patriot Cup with the victory at Armstrong Arena. Plymouth North, which also received goals from Josh Bates and Logan Tomasello, faces Marshfield on Monday.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Greater Lowell / Nashoba Tech 1 Liam Brown scored twice and James Stanislaski was strong in the net ahead of the Phoenix (3-4) in the nonleague win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Somerset Berkley 4, Old Rochester / Fairhaven 3 Evan Affonso scored twice and the Raiders (7-0-1) held their own in the semi-finals of the South Coast Conference at Driscoll Arena. Somerset Berkley will face Dighton-Rehoboth / Seekonk in the title game.

Weymouth 5, Brookline 0 Nick Marrocco scored twice, Jack Doyle scored and assisted and the Wildcats (7-4-1) took home the Bay State Conference win over Connell Memorial Rink.

Woburn 4, Winchester 3 Senior captain Lance Anderson scored the game-winning goal for the Tanners (6-1-1) with less than a second left in the rules, his third goal of the game. Senior captain Jonathan Surrette scored a goal and an assist for Woburn in the Middlesex League tilt at OBrien Arena.

Girls hockey

Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick / Essex Tech 1 Senior captain Mary Cate Flynn and junior Maggie Milne scored for the Cougars (8-7-1) in the quarter finals of the Catholic Central League Cup at Essex Sports Center. AC will face Matignon with the best seeds in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Cohasset / Hanover 1, Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake 0 Sofia King scored on a backhand in the shootout and Anna Tedeschi stopped all five tries she faced and led C / H (3-8-2) to victory in the second round of the Patriot Cup at Hobomock Ice Arena. C / H faces Hingham in Monday’s third round.

Duxbury 4, North Quincy / Quincy 0 Mae Pittenger scored twice for the Dragons (12-1-1) in the second round of the Patriot Cup at The Bog. Duxbury will advance to the semi-finals in Gallo on Wednesday, while Q / NQ (9-3-1) will take on Plymouth on Monday at The Bog.

Natick 3, Wellesley 2 Junior Caroline Gates scored the game-winning goal with 5:05 left and freshman Kiera Dempsey added two assists to the visiting Redhawks (8-0-1) in Bay State Carey’s Wellesley Sports Center win.

Pembroke 3, Hingham 2 Miranda DeMita scored the winning goal in extra time to give the Titans (12-1) the victory in the second round of the Patriot Cup over Zapustas Rink. Pembroke will advance to Wednesday’s semi-finals against Plymouth or Quincy / North Quincy.

Marys 6, Archbishop Williams 0 Marina DiBiasio had a hat-trick and the Spartans (12-2-3) were victorious in the quarter finals of the Catholic Central League Cup against Connery Rink. St. Marys will face Austin Prep in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Boys basketball

Burke 80, Boston English 62 Junior Ethan Daleba posted a double-double (36 points, 13 rebounds) and freshman Ramsay Checo scored 30 points for the Bulldogs (3-2) in the action of the Boston City League. Junior Mekhi Dedrick dropped 41 points for the Eagles (3-1) in a game-high, surpassing 1,000 career points in the loss.

Dover-Sherborn 81, Medfield 51 The host Raiders (9-2) finished their Tri-Valley League season with a 30-point victory behind high-scoring performances by seniors Ben Teich (27 points) and Ben Chittick (23).

Franklin 77, Stoughton 67 Senior captain Declan Walmsley scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the host Panthers (6-5) in Hockomock League action.

Lowell Catholic 66, Northeast 46 Senior Sam Ortega scored 12 points, pulled in seven rebounds and provided five assists for the host Crusaders (7-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Natick 63, Weston 39 Joe Connolly scored a game-high 12 points in the non-competitive road win for the Redhawks (5-4).

Whitman-Hanson 68, North Quincy 58 Junior Amari Jamison scored 26 points and senior captain Nate Amado added 18 points for the host Panthers (10-0) in the opening round of the Patriot League Cup.

Girls basketball

Austin Prep 51, Cardinal Spellman 44 Senior Molly Ardito scored 16 points for the host Cougars (2-8) in the qualifying round of the Catholic Central League Cup.

Bishop Feehan 61, Arlington Catholic 38 Junior Lydia Mordarski scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for host Shamrocks (10-3) in the quarterfinals of the Catholic Central League Cup. Senior Kyla Cunningham had 12 points and 6 rebounds ahead of Bishop Feehan.

Oliver Ames 71, Stoughton 24 With seniors Caroline Flynn, Jess Erlich and Kelsey Yelle (17 points, 15 rebounds) playing their last home game, the Tigers (9-0) won the title against Hockomocks Davenport in North Easton. Caroline Peper scored a team-high 19 points and OA finished with 28 total assists.

Read 43, Lexington 31 Junior Jackie Malley scored 22 points for the visiting Rockets (3-5) in the Middlesex League action. Senior Kiara Tangney had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Ursuline 46, Malden Catholic 45 Junior Ava Carol bounced back from a missed free throw, spun and hit the buzzer to give host Bears (1-3) their first win of the year.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell and Charlie Wolfson contributed. Call 617-929-2860 / 3235 or email to report scores [email protected]