Blackhawks, Kevin Lankinen get revenge with overtime win against Blue Jackets

After the first bad game of his NHL career, Blackhawks goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen got the chance to redeem himself quickly.

The result was a much better performance. Lankinen stopped the Hawks 3-2 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, allowing them to earn another series distribution.

Carl Soderberg balanced the score with 3:45 across the regulation, and Patrick Kane set up again Alex DeBrincat for the winner early in extra time.

I was pretty sure how the team got back on track just by seeing their body language and how badly they wanted to win, Lankinen said. That also affects you, so you want to do your best to give the team a chance.

Trainer Jeremy Colliton said before the game that he wanted to give Lankinen a chance to react … right up to Thursday, when he got six goals when the Blue Jackets came too late for a 6-5 victory.

Some big early saves on Saturday helped Lankinen establish himself quickly, and he was at his best in the third period, saving all 12 shots he faced to keep the Hawks alive until Soderberg’s equalizer. He finished with 29 saves on 31 shots.

That was the perfect revenge from yesterday, Lankinen said. I was disappointed that I couldn’t make those saves at the end to give the team a chance to win. But at the same time there are so many games. You can’t really dwell on one game. You just have to move forward and think ahead.

Added DeBrincat: Ive said this every interview, but he gave us a chance to win.

The Hawks will participate in a six-game road trip with a 4-1-0 record in their last five games.

I like how we stayed in it, said Colliton. We were one shot away, and we stayed one shot away until we got our chance.

Soderberg is acclimatized

The transition from Soderberg to the Hawks was difficult.

He was held up in Sweden for weeks because he couldn’t get a US work visa due to vacation delays. He missed the entire training camp and the first road trip. After that, he had to fight for a role on a team whose center depth had improved significantly due to the rise of Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter

[Id] Been skating for a long time, but you need fights, you need everything, Soderberg said. To jump right in it took six or seven games to win battles. I started to feel better in the last week or so.

Soderberg’s long-awaited first goal with the Hawks came at the perfect time on Saturday and tied the score late.

His scoring odds ratio has also improved, from 35.6% in his first five games to 47.8% in his last six, and he won 21 of the 27 draws in the series against the Blue Jackets.

He’s getting better, Colliton said. Obviously, even if he didn’t have his legs, he’s that smart. If he gets in a 50-50 [battle], he wins.

[This] was my best game so far, Soderberg said.

Carpenter from the COVID-19 list

Ryan Carpenter came off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list exactly 14 days after he was put on it. That eventually left the Hawks without anyone on the list.

Colliton confirmed that Carpenter had tested positive. Like it Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark last week he needs some time to get ready for the game.