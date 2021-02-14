



ECCC / Bel Air Rubis U-15 cricket launched Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Bel Air Rubis-sponsored U-15 cricket was launched last Saturday at the Enmore Community Center. U-15 level cricket is played on the East Coast Demerara through the sponsorship by Bel Air Rubis in partnership with the East Coast Cricket Committee for the past five years and remains the only U-15 cricket played in this age bracket for the past decade.

Since then, several national youth players have appeared after starting their cricket at these competitions and as the East Coast Demerara defends the U-15 inter league champions, their early preparation for this year’s tournament is expected to go a long way towards keeping the title .

In delivering a brief note at launch, Bel Air Rubis Representative – Lalta Gainda, ECCC Representatives and more than forty (40) youth aged 12-14 years, informed that Bel Air Rubis is delighted to be re-associated sponsorship of youth cricket on the east coast and pledged his continued support for youth cricket. Mr Gainda further stated that he is satisfied that the ECCC has filled that vacuum on the East Coast when it comes to promoting cricket on the field and not in the courts.

Representative Yueraj Persaud, speaking on behalf of the ECCC, indicated that the fact that no youth cricket has been played in the past decade outside of the games organized by ECCC is an indictment on the part of the small group of persons claiming to be the office holders of an inactive ECCB. He went on to point out that what’s more checkers is that the majority of those individuals who are said to be administrators are not part of active clubs on Demerara’s east coast.

One of the youngsters from Enmore thanked the sponsor for giving him the opportunity to participate in well-organized cricket. He also stated that he is in his fourth year at the U-15 level and despite not making much individual cricket progress, he was meaningfully engaged while not in school.

