Jon Horton appointed as new head football coach at John Glenn

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI They may forget to keep up with him in the weight room.

But if the John Glenn footballers keep up with the energy, optimism and passion for the game of their new coach, they will be well on their way to great things on the gridiron.

Jon Horton brings huge chunks of all that and a six-foot frame to the Bobcats as their newly hired soccer coach. The six-year-old Swan Valley assistant accepted his first head coach position on Saturday, according to John Glenn athletic director Craig Aimar.

Honestly, it’s a job I’ve had in the corner of my eye for a long time, Horton said. It’s kind of a sleeping giant in this area – big tender, tough kids. They remind me a lot of Swan Valley, a bunch of tough kids who go out to hit people. I definitely see a lot of potential.

Horton is a 44-year-old career navigator at Swan Valley who also works for an online charter academy. But football is more than his hobby. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1994 and played semi-pro soccer with the Detroit Seminoles and Saginaw Sting until about six years ago, because he just couldn’t get the game out of his blood.

Football has been very good for me, he said. It’s something that has taken me through life and taught me many lessons.

He arrives at John Glenn at a crucial time for the tradition-rich program. Once the areas’ most revered program while being a constant winner under Hall of Famer John Loop, the Bobcats have had a hitch in recent years as they bounced in and out of conferences.

Horton takes the reins from Jeremy Werner, who stepped down in January after rising 46-56 in 11 seasons. His departure left the Glenn fan base torn, but Aimar sees Hortons’ arrival as an opportunity to get everyone excited about the future of Glenn football.

We really wanted someone who could come in and create a positive and energetic culture, and he checks all the boxes, Aimar said. He knows how to win and, most importantly, he knows how to motivate kids.

I can’t believe how excited I am about this appointment. I wish the season started tomorrow. This is a game changer for us.

Horton has played a key role in Swan Valleys’ success for the past six seasons, including its run-up to second place in 2017. He excelled at working with the defensive line, the position he played throughout his career, but also worked with the tight ends and H-backs on offense under head coach Kevin Gavenda.

I was really lucky. Coach Gavenda has given me quite a free hand to do what I want in the weight room and culture-wise, Horton said. We almost see things face to face. He knew I wanted to become a head coach one day so it was great to let me expand my role in things.

Horton listed Shane Fairfield as a reference on his resume, and Aimar said Muskegon’s head coach was delighted with the applicant. Horton said he was a longtime fan of the 4-3-under defense popularized by Pete Carroll and running successfully in Muskegon. So he introduced himself to Fairfield at a coaching clinic and asked for his brains to be chosen about the plan.

I started meeting him about once a month, Horton said. He is incredibly open about what he does. He is not shy about sharing his tricks and secrets. I am very happy that I spoke to him at that conference.

Horton said he plans to bring that defense to Glenn, while likely committing a widespread crime.

I definitely didn’t run the T. I am not a fan, he said.

A look at Horton shows that one of its strengths is great strength. He is an avid weightlifter who is a great advocate for strength training children throughout the year. That’s an approach that has paid off in Swan Valley.

I lift a lot of weights, I am a big guy and strong. But I constantly tell the kids that they were trying to be athletes, not bodybuilders, he said.

That’s one thing I brought to Swan Valley was the weight room culture and the unity this brings – spending a lot of time together, doing a lot of work and sweat together, and building that mindset that the work that goes into it leads to results that come out. to go .

Aimar said Horton came from an initial group of about 24 applicants. The athletic director and his recruiting committee brought in about 12 candidates for a first round of interviews and then went through two additional rounds. He said Horton stood out on every round.

He’s an energetic man, a great student of the game, Aimar said.

He had a game plan ready as if we were going to play tomorrow. It was very impressive.

He has high ambitions for John Glenn and rebuilding is not a word he uses at all. He is very excited to bring back the tradition and make us a force in this area.

Horton said he plans to meet with members of Glenn’s football staff from past seasons, as well as some outside candidates to assemble his staff. He will meet with players and parents on Wednesday to kick-start off-season plans.

Horton and his wife Ashley live in Thomas Township. He is the father of sons Brock, 17, Brody, 6, and Bo, 3, and 6-month-old daughter Blake. His eldest son plays football in Swan Valley, meaning father and son will face off in their Tri-Valley East showdown this fall.

Horton becomes just the eighth head coach in Glenns’ 57-year football history.