Australian Open 2021 tennis: Aslan Karatsev defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is Aslan Karatsev, qualifier, statistics, history, records





If you didn’t know his name before – and be honest, you didn’t know – now you know. Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev made history at the Australian Open, coming back from two sets to beat Canadian 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4. It was Karatsev’s first five-set game of his career; and that’s not even the most remarkable part of his journey to the last eight. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> World No. 111 Karatsev had to win three games in January in the Australian Open qualifiers in Doha, Qatar, just to hit the main draw from a slam for the first time in his career. He is now the first qualifier to reach the quarter finals of the Australian Open since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989. Karatsev is the first qualifier to make it to the quarter-finals of a slam since Bernard Tomics made his stunning run at Wimbledon 2011. He is also the first player to reach the quarter-finals in his first grand slam main draw appearance since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon 1996. Aslan Karatsev, a 27-year-old Slam dbutant, makes the #AusOpen quarter finals in his Slam debut, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in five. Such sheer sheer power from both wings, it’s no surprise how much its game can pop when it clicks. – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 14, 2021 ASLAN KARATSEVS ROAD TO THE AUS OPEN QUARTERLY FINITIONS Qualifying Round 1: beats Brandon Nakashima 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-2 Qualifying Round 2: beats Max Purcell 6-1 6-2 Qualifying round 3: beats Alexandre Muller 6-2 6-1 Round 1: beats Gianluca Mager 6-3 6-3 6-4 Round 2: beats Egor Gerasimov 6-0 6-1 6-0 Round 3: def [8] Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 6-3 Round 4: def [20] Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 xx Quarter-finals: vs [3] Dominic Thiem OR [18] Grigor Dimitrov Karatsev will face Dominic Thiem in the quarters on Tuesday, second in the Australian Open, or Grigor Dimitrov. No one has ever made it to the semifinals on their grand slam debut. Aslan Karatsev is the 7th man in the Open era, which started in 1968, to achieve a QF in his Grand Slam debut The other six, courtesy of the ITF: pic.twitter.com/5bQaLmfp7x – Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 14, 2021 He will rise to a provisional 63rd place in the world thanks to his fourth-round victory.







