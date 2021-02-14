The Recorder – Hockey: Greenfield rallies 3-3 against South Hadley

GREENFIELD Things weren’t looking good for the Greenfield hockey team for nearly two full action spells on Saturday night against South Hadley.

The visiting Tigers scored two goals in the first two minutes of the game and scored another goal in the second to go up 3-0. However, the Green Wave rallied and found the back of the net with five ticks on the clock in the second period when Derek Lenois rebounded after a shot from Jacob Bryant to make it 3-1 in the last 15 minutes of action. .

Greenfield drove the wave of confidence from the late goal to the third, getting into the final score two more times to force a 3-3 come-from-behind tie at the Collins-Moylan Arena.

It was a good comeback, said Green Wave coach Adam Bouchard. After the first two periods, the team knew we were not playing the way we want to play. We’ve changed things and that’s great about this sport. Until we got hold of it and figured out what to do, it was a bit scary for a while. Burying that goal with five seconds to go into the period really gave us the momentum to move forward for the last 15 (minutes).

The shift in momentum was evident as it took Greenfield just 31 seconds to light the scoreboard in the third period. Bryant slipped behind the net, looking for a wrap-around that was stopped, but Kyle Barnes dived in and tapped home the rebound to bring the Wave in 3-2.

We worked hard, said Lenois. We had to get one quickly, so that’s how we got the comeback. The goalkeeper stopped blinking his glove and realized we could score. It was good that we showed the young boys that we can come back.

The Green Wave kept the pressure on South Hadley goalkeeper Anthony Cigal who ended the game with a whopping 40 saves, but the avalanche of Greenfield shots finally paid off with 6:47 to play.

MJ Paulin fired in a shot from the point saved by Cigal, but again Barnes was there for the purpose of bringing the rebound and even the score to 3-3.

During the first three games of the season, the Green Wave didn’t have to endure many setbacks and win every game with multiple goals. Bouchard was pleased with the way his team came back to force the tie.

Coping with adversity is one of the things we work on every day in practice and talk about in all of our virtual exercises, Bouchard said. This sport gives you a lot of different aspects every time you touch the ice. One of the big things about our state championship last year was that setback and how we get out and how we build and grow out of it. During a short season like we have this year, this will be a learning point that we have to look back on to move forward.

After a draw, Greenfield had to wait too late. A penalty put the Tigers on the power play with 3:49 to play, and the Wave took a second minor on the stretch, forcing them to knock out a 5-on-3 for one minute.

Since it has lasted all season so far, the penalty kill at Greenfield has been big, thanks to a few big saves from Joshua Bordeaux into the net, who put 18 shots into the match.

I didn’t want to lose the game for us, Bordeaux said of ending the late power play. I took responsibility for the first few goals and I didn’t want to ruin the boys’ comeback.

Matt Brunelle kicked the score for South Hadley, scoring a goal just 1:18 into the match on assist from Thenis Tsilibocos.

Just 20 seconds later, Tsilibocos rebounded a shot from Brunelle to put the Tigers 2-0 before both teams could settle into the game.

Bouchard attributed the leaders of his team team for not having the Wave fall apart after the rough start.

It’s extremely difficult, Bouchard said of giving up early goals. The players were really down after that. I give a lot of credit to our captains and the seniors on our team for not allowing internal bickering or anger at each other. That is not what we do. If you saw the sofa, there was no other option than to pick each other up. Mistakes happen, we learn from those mistakes and the seniors and captains didn’t let us down. We could have thrown in our hats and said it was going to be one of those games. It took us a little bit to get it back together, but a lot of good things came from those leaders.

Nate Loughmans scored the third South Hadley goal and did it 1:56 in the second period to give the visitors a 3-0 lead at the time.