Falcons couldn’t stop Spartans in five sets loss

Unable to reciprocate the San Jose State comeback, the Air Force volleyball team suffered a 3-2 defeat to the visiting Spartans at Cadet East Gym tonight (Feb. 13). The Falcons who played in their first five-set game of the short season had a 19-25, 25-10, 25-20 advantage in the game before giving up the last two sets with the smallest margins (23-25, 14 – 16).

Freshmen Joi Harvey had a strong night for the Falcons, with a team-high 12 kills on .421 hitting (12-4-19), while sharing the lead in blocks with four assisted stops. Senior Andi Ahlers counted a double-doubles behind team leaders in both assists (23) and digs (13), while junior Abigail Collins Added 21 assists and senior Jordan Daniels carved 11 excavations.

Despite a season-high nine service aces, including two each from Ahlers, Collins, sophomores BrookeLyn Messenger and senior Alex King the Falcons struggled off the line and committed 17 fouls for the Spartans’ 11.

The two squads got along well in the opening minutes of the game, like an ace of Daniels and killings of Harvey, senior Cambria Galloway , junior Bailey Keith and freshmen Gabby Wilson (two) accounted for the Falcons’ scores in a back-and-forth series that ended with a draw of six. San Jose State broke the tie with a 5-0 point (11-6) and extended the lead to seven with another five-point swing (17-10). A kill from Harvey brought Air Force back in five, while a kill from Messenger and an Ace from Ahlers narrowed the deficit to four (17-21), but the Spartans scored four of the last six points for the 25-19 victory and give the Falcons their first loss of the year.

The Air Force roared out of the break, scoring the first four points of the set and forcing the Spartans to an early timeout at 6-1. Freshmen Savannah Neal contributed to half of the Falcons’ first four runs as she registered her first kill and formed a block alongside Keith and Galloway. Collins registered her first ace on the opening round, while Neal added another kill and assisted with Harvey on a block to help the Falcons extend their lead to 10 (13-3). Taking advantage of several Spartan mistakes, the Air Force continued to push its advantage. Messenger, Neal, Keith and junior Win Juarez added kills, while a hard hit from Harvey kept San Jose State in single digits for 32 of the set’s 35 plays. Harvey recorded another kill and a score from Messenger secured the Falcons’ dominant 25-10 victory.

As the Falcons jumped to the strong start in the second set, San Jose State returned to favor in the third and jumped out to a quick 7-2 advantage. The Falcons were quick to react, and back-to-back kills from Harvey, as well as a score from Messenger, even helped Air Force set the eight. Ahlers served an ace four times later to level the set at 10 and a false attack from the Spartans gave the Air Force the first lead of the set at 11-10. Juarez and Neal helped the Falcons push their lead to two (14-12, 15-13), while a score from Keith took the lead to three (17-14). San Jose State cut to within one (17-16), but a kill from Harvey and an ace from King restored the Air Force’s three-point lead (19-16). The Falcons slowly walked away from the Spartans, while the Collins and Juarez murders helped the Air Force claim the 25-20 victory.

Air Force used two kills (Neal), a block (Keith / Galloway) and an ace (Collins) to take an early 4-2 lead in the fourth, while Messenger backed a kill and block (with Galloway). to-back plays to bring the Falcons’ lead to four (9-5). The sophomore added her second ace to give Air Force a five-point lead at 11-6, but San Jose State scored nine of the next 13 to tie the set at 15. Harvey and Juarez teamed up for a block to break the tie, while a strike from Galloway pushed the Falcons’ lead to two (18-16). The Spartans used one more point to balance the set at 19 and 20, before taking their first lead at 21-20. Harvey added a few kills, but San Jose State evened the game with a narrow 25-23 win.

Messenger counted the first two points for Air Force on the deciding set and posted a kill and block (with Galloway) to help the Falcons keep the set to two. The Falcons doubled the Spartans at the 6-3 mark on a block from Harvey and Neal, while scores from Collins, Keith, Juarez, Galloway and Messenger took the Falcons to match point at 14-11. However, the Air Force was unable to stop a late run by the Spartans, who added the last five points for the 16-14 heartthrob.

The Falcons will hit the road next weekend, as they will leave the state of Colorado for the first time this season and head to Reno to play it in a series of two games against Nevada (0-4) on February 19-20.