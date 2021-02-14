  1. Dissent has shaped the history of nations, dissent has given birth to new religions, dissent has liberated millions of people. Andolanjeevis, the term used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify dissenters, will ultimately triumph over those who will oppress speech, writing, expression, dissent, protests, agitations or movements, P Chidambaram writes in theIndian Express.
  2. Why are today’s movie and cricket superstars so reluctant to stand up to any form of executive power and instead resort to submissive sycophacy, the last example being the flood of nearly identical tweets about agricultural laws? When the state grants patronage to its ideological fellow travelers and turns relentlessly on its critics, the temptation to follow the leader is that much bigger, says Rajdeep Sardesai Hindustan Times
  3. In a scorching essay on the controversy surrounding former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer, his former teammate Mohammad Kaif argues against mixing religion and cricket.
  4. Prime Minister Narendra Modis tearful confession from Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azads nobility inspires further debate about its view of Muslims, protesters and foreign destructive ideology, says Badri Raina in The wire.
  5. Sachin Tendulkar is a genuinely decent person in every way, self-effacing and humble. But this personal decency has always been associated through a deep-seated embarrassment of authority, a primal fear of disrupting any establishment, be it cricket matches or otherwise, writes Vaibhav Vats in the Caravan about the moral embarrassment of the cricket legend.
  6. Thanks to Modernas The Covid-19 vaccine is partly among discoveries going back 15 years. The team behind it was inspired by two infant deaths, David Heath and Gus Garcia-Roberts report USA Today
  7. David Owen of the New Yorker profiles Molly Burhans, a young cartographerwho helps Pope Francis create awareness about climate change.
  8. For a whole generation of American politics,racist stereotypes and dog whistles have reinforced the hand that beats progressives in the fight against growing inequality. But did whites win? No: Many of them lost good jobs, benefits and social mobility along with the rest of us who were not born in wealth, writes Heather C McGhee in the New York Times why no one wins in an economy of white resentment.
  9. With shops and restaurants closed in the UK, Jess-Cartner Morley in the Guardian says we can liberate Valentine’s Day of commercialization and bring it back to base.
  10. In Laphams QuarterlyJudith M. Bennett explains what you can learn about medieval Europe if you focus on farmers