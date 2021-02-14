Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for Feb. 14

While the NFL has no games on Sunday as off-season preparations continue, DraftKings Dream Stream is ready to roll with another full day of six Madden sims, offering players multiple ways to partake in some fantasy football fun. The classic three-game slate kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET with an AFC North game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. At 8:00 p.m. ET we get a sim rematch a few days ago as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we end the night with a trip to virtual Indy, where the Carolina Panthers play a role. play in city at 10:00 p.m. ET against the Indianapolis Colts.

As with all of these Madden Sims, it’s important to know that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that took place prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so check it out depth maps of each team

Quarterback

Stud

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, $ 8,200 Although it costs over $ 8,000 and is the most expensive option at any position, Jackson makes sense as someone to build around given he has been such an offensive highlight during these sims. Jackson comes in after a few down games, but he still has an elite ceiling and averages 108.9 rushing yards and 150.0 passing yards per sim, while he has a total of 48 touchdowns through the air and 39 on the ground in his 47 sims. Jackson had 29.66 DKFP in his most recent game against the Browns, right after the Madden Holiday Season. Jackson was limited in one of his three matchups with Cleveland, but normally goes for a good number. Even with a few disappointments lately, he usually strikes; so hopefully people are getting their judgment clouded by recency and leaving him with less ownership in this competition.

Other option Teddy Bridgewater ($ 6,500)

Value

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $ 6,200 Brady just led the Bucs to a 14-11 victory over the Chargers Friday night, threw for 262 yards, a touchdown and 14.18 DKFP. Before that, he performed even better with multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive sims and over 19 DKFP in each of those matches. Brady doesn’t have the elite ceiling of the QBs adding hasty production and relies heavily on throwing touchdowns. However, he has thrown in enough scores to be the most affordable QB on this slate, especially in a game where the weather doesn’t matter.

Other option Justin Herbert ($ 5800)

Run back

Stud

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 8,000 In that Friday night sim against the Bucs, Ekeler was a total failure, managing just seven rushing yards and posting an uninspiring 6.8 DKFP. But don’t let that number fool you, it still makes sense in this rematch and has the potential to produce a big total. While that game script killed its worth, it’s not a matchup issue as he went for 25.3 DKFP and 20.4 DKFP during his two previous encounters with Tampa Bay. Ekeler averaged 69.6 rushing yards and 4.0 catches for 31.9 receiving yards, while scoring 36 touchdowns in 45 sims. He should be able to come back in this rematch with a better show, and I think he’s worth a look if you can put his hefty paycheck under your hat.

Other option Christian McCaffrey ($ 7,400)

Value

LeSean McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers$ 4300 The recipient on the other end of the primetime matchup is McCoy, who shares time with Leonard Fournette ($ 4,800), but still manages to produce enough fantasy points to be a solid value consideration. McCoy had three catches and 6.8 DKFP on Friday and was even better with 11.9 DKFP in his previous encounter with the Bolts. McCoy has scored eight touchdowns and is clearly good value when scoring for a score; but even in games where he doesn’t score, he usually delivers enough value due to his PPR work. He has multiple catches in each of Tampa Bays’ 12 most recent sims, averaging 3.8 catches over that period and more than nine DKFPs in eight of those matches.

Other option Kareem Hunt ($ 5,200), JK Dobbins ($ 4,500)

Wide receiver

Stud

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, $ 5,600 The Colts don’t have great CBs in these sims and were a good match for WR opponents. Moore had a touchdown and 61 yards against them in their previous encounter for 15.1 DKFP and has played a very good part lately with over 13 DKFP in six of his past nine games. He’s had five touchdowns in his past seven sims, including the one against the Colts, and he now has a total of 17 scores in his 40 sims. Moore can sometimes be boom-or-bust due to inconsistent QB play, and sometimes more work goes to Robby Anderson ($ 4,600) or Curtis Samuel ($ 5,400). But based on the matchup, there should be good chances for the Panthers WRs to find space.

Other option Chris Godwin ($ 6,500), Keenan Allen ($ 5,900)

Value

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 5,500 The Bucs have failed to stop Williams in any of their three previous matchups, and Williams should be in a good place to produce again in this matchup. He had eight catches for 95 yards and 17.5 DKFP on Friday night, in addition to the 10.5-DKFP and 15.1-DKFP matches he had in their previous matches at Madden 21. In Madden 2020, Williams was unstoppable , but he has been much more. inconsistent with Justin Herbert ($ 5,800) replacing Philip Rivers ($ 6,100). Herbert has been able to connect with Williams against the Bucs, though, and he’s making a very solid mid-range game at this price.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers, $ 4,000 Campbell works out of the slot for the Colts and offers a good advantage with his speed rating of 94. He’s sometimes hit or miss due to volume, but has multiple catches in 26 consecutive sims. Sometimes he’ll break those catches over the middle for big wins, and other times he’s more limited. He had suffered over 100 yards against the Raiders for 20.1 DKFP four sims and also had four catches, 31 yards and 7.1 DKFP against the Panthers in their earlier encounter. He has more than seven DKFPs in six of his past seven games and always has great potential, reaching a high ceiling at just $ 4K.

Other options Rashard Higgins ($ 5,000), Zach Pascal ($ 4,500), Marquise Brown ($ 4,400), Scotty Miller ($ 3,600)

Tight ending

Stud

Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers, $ 4,900 Rivers relies heavily on his TE, and Burton has been one of the greatest TEs since he took over the role of TE1 from Jack Doyle ($ 2,500) in the early-season roster update. Burton has averaged five catches for 55.4 yards per sim, which makes him a good game, even though he only had 10 touchdowns over that period. Burton has more than 13 DKFP in seven consecutive sims, including a 4-catch, 46-yard, 14.6-DKFP match against these Panthers. He’s a relatively safe player under $ 5K, and he has a solid edge too.

Other option Rob Gronkowski ($ 5,000)

Value

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, $ 3,800 Thomas wasn’t very involved as a real-world pass-catcher, but was quite involved with these sims. Thomas has at least three catches in each of his five most recent games and has at least 7.8 DKFP in each of those matches. He also showed a fairly good ceiling with at least 19 DKFP in two of those matches. It hasn’t been as consistent as Burton, but it has quite the edge for a player under $ 4K.

Other option Hunter Henry ($ 4,000)

DST

Stud

Chargers DST at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 3,100 While not taking out the Bucs on Friday night, the Chargers had four DKFPs with a bag and a fumble. They also had five DKFP in each of their previous two meetings with Bradys Bucs, averaging 5.2 DKFP in their 45 sims with 32 takeaways and 99 bags. Not only should they be able to get up to 100 sacks in this match, but they could also be the best DST game on the board due to Bradys’ lack of mobility and their very solid pass rush led by Joey Bosa.

Value

Ravens DST at Cleveland Browns, $ 2,900 The Ravens have done an excellent job of limiting their opponents’ scoring and had five DKFP and six DKFP in their two recent matchups against the Browns. In their 47 sims, they enforced 19 turnovers, a total of 90 sacks and five touchdowns. They should be able to keep Baker Mayfield ($ 6,700) back under control on the way to another strong performance.

