Qualifier Karatsev meets to book last eighth place on Slam’s debut





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his fairytale run at the Australian Open on Sunday, reaching the quarter-finals on his Grand Slam debut with a 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over the 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Karatsev had not dropped a set in his previous three rounds, including a win over eighth seed Diego Schwartzman, but lost the Canadian’s first two at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday as he struggled with unforced errors. The 27-year-old took a bathroom break after losing the second set and returned another player, went broke and kept an eye on his mistakes to win three sets in a row and claim victory in one fight of almost three and a half. hours. “It was very difficult to play with him at the beginning. He is a very good player and played very quickly and it took me two sets to find my rhythm,” said Karatsev, 114th in the world ranking, in his interview on the job. . “I put everything into this game and I am very happy.” Playing the first five setters of their careers, both players showed nervousness, but it was Karatsev who eventually showed more control when 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime started to struggle with his serve. Karatsev converted his first match point with a forehand cross court winner and celebrated it with a huge roar as he became the first male player since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996 to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on their debut. Karatsev also became the lowest placed man to reach the Australian Open quarters since No. 114 Patrick McEnroe in 1991 and the first qualifier since Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon 2011 to reach the last eight in a major. Auger-Aliassime said his service had failed him and he could not compensate. “Of course I wish I could have served better, but I can’t just snap my fingers and it just happens,” he said. “So I just have to be a better player to overcome these situations. Story continues “The good thing is that I stayed mentally positive … I believed until the end.” Karatsev will then play 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who ousted Austria’s third seed Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-4 6-0 for a place in the semi-final. “I will be there for everyone,” said Karatsev, one of three Russians to reach the last 16 this year. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev come into action on Monday. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Peter Rutherford)

