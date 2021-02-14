Thiem shocked as Osaka, Williams survives at Australian Open

US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major male victim of the Australian Open on Sunday after Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams survived the shock to reach the quarter-finals.

A tired looking Thiem, who came from Australia after a five-set win over Nick Kyrgios, sank in straight sets against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who made it 6-4, 6-4 and 6-0 in just over two hours. made.

Dimitrov’s win against Thiem, the third seed and second place last year, makes for a quarter-final with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is in the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.

“Whether it’s a fairytale or not, it’s a competition and you have to be ready,” Dimitrov from Bulgaria said of the unknown Russian.

“I’ve seen a little bit of his games, he’s clearly a dangerous player.”

Previously, Osaka in Japan staged a thriller with fellow big-time winner Garbine Muguruza and Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to keep her bid for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title.

Karatsev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada and 35-year-old Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan reached the last eight for the first time after 16 years of trying.

Later, all eyes will be on whether eight-time winner Novak Djokovic can recover from a serious abdominal injury in time for his nighttime match with Milos Raonic, the last at Rod Laver Arena.

Second seed Simona Halep will also seek revenge on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who easily beat the Romanian on his way to a first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last year.

– ‘Turning on every shot’ –

In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans blocked on the second day of a five-day, statewide coronavirus lockdown, Osaka was on the brink of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set.

But the three-time great champion rattled off four points in a row, then broke Muguruza’s serve twice to triumph 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

“I felt like I was being intimidated for playing so well,” said Osaka after meeting last year’s defeated finalist.

“I had to play within myself on the stressful points.”

Williams, 39, also met Sabalenka for the first time and she had to endure an attack from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, she fired with every shot,” said the American, who was wary before gathering for a tight third set.

Elsewhere, Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest player to make her last eight-debut in the Open era after winning 6-4 and 6-2 against Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is 14 years younger than her. Hsieh’s payoff is an all-Asian quarter-final against Osaka on Tuesday.

Karatsev also claimed some history when he became the first player in 25 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on his debut, stunning Auger-Aliassime from 20th place in five sets.

A virtually unknown before the tournament, the 27-year-old fought back from two sets to knock the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic has been given maximum time to recover from a midriff muscle tear that left him grimacing on Friday in his grueling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic, who chose not to practice on Saturday to seek medical advice and treatment, said he could not guarantee that he would be able to include Raonic in the late game.

Swiatek, 19, opens the night session against Halep, after beating the two-time Grand Slam champion for losing just three games in the last 16 of the French Open.

