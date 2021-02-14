Sports
Thiem shocked as Osaka, Williams survives at Australian Open
US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major male victim of the Australian Open on Sunday after Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams survived the shock to reach the quarter-finals.
A tired looking Thiem, who came from Australia after a five-set win over Nick Kyrgios, sank in straight sets against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who made it 6-4, 6-4 and 6-0 in just over two hours. made.
Dimitrov’s win against Thiem, the third seed and second place last year, makes for a quarter-final with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is in the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.
“Whether it’s a fairytale or not, it’s a competition and you have to be ready,” Dimitrov from Bulgaria said of the unknown Russian.
“I’ve seen a little bit of his games, he’s clearly a dangerous player.”
Previously, Osaka in Japan staged a thriller with fellow big-time winner Garbine Muguruza and Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to keep her bid for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title.
Karatsev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada and 35-year-old Hsieh Su-wei from Taiwan reached the last eight for the first time after 16 years of trying.
Later, all eyes will be on whether eight-time winner Novak Djokovic can recover from a serious abdominal injury in time for his nighttime match with Milos Raonic, the last at Rod Laver Arena.
Second seed Simona Halep will also seek revenge on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who easily beat the Romanian on his way to a first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last year.
– ‘Turning on every shot’ –
In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans blocked on the second day of a five-day, statewide coronavirus lockdown, Osaka was on the brink of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set.
But the three-time great champion rattled off four points in a row, then broke Muguruza’s serve twice to triumph 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
“I felt like I was being intimidated for playing so well,” said Osaka after meeting last year’s defeated finalist.
“I had to play within myself on the stressful points.”
Williams, 39, also met Sabalenka for the first time and she had to endure an attack from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, she fired with every shot,” said the American, who was wary before gathering for a tight third set.
Elsewhere, Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest player to make her last eight-debut in the Open era after winning 6-4 and 6-2 against Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is 14 years younger than her. Hsieh’s payoff is an all-Asian quarter-final against Osaka on Tuesday.
Karatsev also claimed some history when he became the first player in 25 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final on his debut, stunning Auger-Aliassime from 20th place in five sets.
A virtually unknown before the tournament, the 27-year-old fought back from two sets to knock the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Djokovic has been given maximum time to recover from a midriff muscle tear that left him grimacing on Friday in his grueling five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz.
Djokovic, who chose not to practice on Saturday to seek medical advice and treatment, said he could not guarantee that he would be able to include Raonic in the late game.
Swiatek, 19, opens the night session against Halep, after beating the two-time Grand Slam champion for losing just three games in the last 16 of the French Open.
bur / th / dh
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]