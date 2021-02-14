cricketers on Pulwama attack | Gambhir and Sehwag pay tribute as cricket fraternity greets brave hearts on 2nd anniversary of Pulwama attack





Anniversary of the Pulwama attack: Gambhir, Sehwag pay tribute | Photo Credit: IANS Essentials On this day in 2019, 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack. The Indian Cricket Brotherhood paid tribute to the brave on the second anniversary of the terrorist attack Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag paid tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Jaffer, paid tribute to the security personnel who died in the 2019 terrorist attack. In memory of the soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed in the cowardly attack, the entire cricket fraternity took to social media to salute the brave hearts for sacrificing their lives while serving the nation in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. “India was not built by bricks and cement! It is the blood of our bravest that holds our country together! Never forget! #PulwamaAttack,” former Indian opener Gambhir said in a tweet. Gambhir’s former teammate and two-time World Cup winner Sehwag also paid rich tribute to the killed Indian soldiers. “Heartfelt tribute to all our brave martyrs at the #PulwamaAttack on February 14, 2019. The bravery and sacrifice of our heroes will be remembered forever. Jai Hind,” Sehwag said in an Instagram post. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also shared tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. “Recalling our brave soldiers who gave their lives in Pulwama to protect us #pulwamaattack,” said Kaif, who is currently the field coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). On this day in 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad – a Pakistan-based terror group. CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into an Indian convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir. Not only the cricket fraternity, but people from all walks of life showed solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.







