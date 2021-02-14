Southern Soccer Team Chooses Not to Scream in Unusual Camp for the Season | Southern

Connect with us

Southern University football coach Dawson Odums is working his way through preparation for the seven-game spring season starting Feb. 26 in the state of Alabama.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the recent weather, school, absent players and the lack of a proper fall camp to get his team ready are fraught with unexpected obstacles.

This weekend was a good example. Odums had planned a scrimmage for Saturday, but opted for normal training to keep his troops healthy. The Jaguars had a bright but cold working day at AW Mumford Stadium, and Odums said there could be some minor scrimmaging as the team gets closer to kick-off for the season.

Much of what you used to do and how you do it doesn’t matter, Odums said. We have live situations, but you have to make sure they are monitored. A seven-game season is not a short season.

Odums anticipates the weekly concerns about how many players will be available in addition to the usual weekly injury concerns. Practicing with players missing from the position rotations also slows the team’s growth.

While scrimmaging might not be good in the short term, it hurts the Jaguars’ chances of being in proper game form when the season starts. It was especially difficult this spring to know where to draw the line, said Oudms, who consulted with his coaching colleagues who played in the fall.

The Navy coach said his team stayed off the ground (live hitting) and if he had to do it again he would have done it differently, Odums said. Other teams had situations in which they lived, but it wasn’t like a normal fall camp. It gave us a better idea of ​​what to do. We just need to make sure our plan is consistent with the safety of our team.

You have to adjust the game speed and make in-game adjustments. One thing we’re not going to be ready for, and it’s hard to be ready for, is the state you have to be in for a game. With a limited number of players to travel, it will be difficult for both teams. We have to find a way through it.

Odums said workouts didn’t have the rhythm and crunch he usually sees as the season draws closer. Not knowing which players might have been eliminated affects development when trying to bring 11 players together into a unit.

It’s a roller coaster that tries to keep our team consistent, he said. You can’t start right in the morning, take a break, and eventually pick it up again, he said. You can’t be good on Monday and bad on Tuesday. Some days you may not have a man you count on, so the rotation is off. It is a challenge to learn the rotation and to get it in place every day.

The participant must ensure consistent execution. That was what was hammering like a staff. They know what to do, but we have to get from step A to step B. It is taking longer than expected, but we have some time to work on it.

Six or a half dozen

Odums said he would be good anyway if Southern found an opponent to replace Alcorn State if the Braves opt out of the season, or if the Jaguars end with another open date. Alcorn announced last week that it plans to opt out, but the final word comes from the conference.

Southern is scheduled for March 27. Athletic director Roman Banks said it was probably too late for the Jaguars to find another opponent that day. It is one of only two home games in the South.

I’d be okay if it was a bye week due to the length of the season, Odums said. It would be okay if we had an opponent to get another chance because our boys want a chance to play. I don’t know where we are in that decision-making process, but I’m good anyway. I like to play Alcorn.

Sit out

At least two players didn’t dress for practice on Saturday, wide receiver Corey Williams and cornerback Glenn Brown. Both attended the training and watched from the sidelines.



