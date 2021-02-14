Hey, Australian Open TV viewers: those blows aren’t real | Pro Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Hey, Australian Open TV viewers: the loud clapping from the audience and the chatter during the game that you hear on the broadcasts are not real.

With all spectators banned from Melbourne Park for now by the state government of Victoria due to a five-day lockdown in response to new COVID-19 cases in the area, Tennis Australia decided to artificially amplify the atmosphere.

Or as the tournament organizers put it in a statement on Sunday, we want to do what we can to improve AO coverage without the fuss. “

So when Serena Williams delivered one of her nine aces in her fourth round win, it seemed from afar that that shot was greeted by a raw applause.

But Williams herself and her opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, couldn’t hear anything except from the handful of licensed player guests who were allowed to sit in the seats.

It’s similar to what was done for broadcasts of the US Open in September, when fans were banned throughout the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. In New York, the sound produced was initially played live in the stadium, but was eventually cut off on the spot and used only on TV.

The timing wasn’t always perfectly perfect, with the fake cheers occasionally on before a run actually ended.

Also, in the television feeds for the games played at Rod Laver Arena, there was the kind of murmur that could come from thousands of people chatting between points.

Another adaptation to the tournament’s main stadium, which can host nearly 15,000 tennis matches: three lower sections at one end of the court were covered with a blue tarp emblazoned with the letters AO and images of the champions’ trophies.

WHAT A DEBUT

The first man in 25 years to reach the quarter-finals of his Grand Slam debut put his performance in perspective this way: it’s like you never know when it will happen. It just happened here.

Aslan Karatsev is a 27-year-old Russian who is 114th and had to go through three qualifying rounds to compete in the main tournament at the Australian Open. Then he won his first game, his second, his third and, on Sunday, his fourth, eliminating two seeded players along the way.

With quick-strike, big-stroke tennis, he added a win over No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime and what a win it was, clearing a two-set deficit to top 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to an earlier win over No. 8 Diego Schwartzman.

Karatsev plays number 18 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter finals.

As it is now, he is only the third qualifier to come this far in Australia in the professional era, the first since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989. The last man to make it to the eighth round in his first Grand Slam appearance was Alex Radulescu on Wimbledon. in 1996.

And not since Patrick McEnroe ranked John’s brother a man as low as 114 in 1991 made it to the Australian Open quarter finals.

A reporter wanted to know if Karatsev surprised himself in the past week.

I try, he said with crossed arms, not to show that.

And then he laughed at the excitement of it all.

A WAKE UP

Both an entertaining storyteller and racket swinger, Hsieh Su-wei follows the improvement that led to her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of 35 to prepare for this disturbing game that led some important people to sleep to fall.

Huh?

She played at the French Open and lost, while her friend’s parents saw her compete for the first time in the stands.

They look like they will fall asleep, she remembered thinking to herself.

Determined to fix that, said Hsieh, here’s what went through her mind then: okay, now I don’t care what happens, I’ll try (get) every ball, try to get it out a little bit better show. At least I want to see them awake a bit.

And the rest is history: Hsieh said she won that match and quickly took her first win over a Top 10 opponent.

Now she is the oldest woman in the professional era to reach her first major quarter-final; Hsieh faces three-time winner Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

She’s a free spirit, ”said Paul McNamee, Hsieh’s coach. It is important that she is allowed to express herself. That’s the same with her tennis. It kind of mirrors the way she’s out of court.

