Newhouse carries NMU hockey to victory at # 17 BSU





BEMIDJI, Minnesota (WLUC) – The Northern Michigan University hockey team completed the road sweep of No. 17 Bemidji State University with a 3-2 victory over the Beavers Saturday night. It took the NMU skaters just 22 seconds to find the back of the net, hitting rope on their first shot of the night. Andre Ghantous carried the puck earlier along the distant planks Joseph Nardi led the puck through the five holes for the opening title. Both sides had a handful of opportunities for the remainder of the period, including two crossbars for the Wildcats when they took the 1-0 lead to the dressing room after one period of play. Rico DiMatteo also robbed the Beavers of a few opportunities, including suppressing a chance of escape with less than three minutes left in the period to keep a clean slate for the first 20 minutes between the pipes. With 2:07 gone in the second period, the Beavers found the back of the net to level the situation at 1-1. Both teams killed their first penalties of the game and were tied at one, while the Wildcats continued to push the Beavers’ end with shots. They were eventually capitalized as Garrett Klee picked up a rebound in the slot at 14:37 of the middle frame for the second NMU count of the night. The Wildcats carried the 2-1 lead in the final period, putting the Beavers in shots by 40 minutes, 22-20. BSU would tie things up in the middle of the final period to force the extra session as the Beavers held the lead in shots en route to the extra session on hockey, 29-26. While both sides saw opportunities in extra time, the Wildcats dominated the shots to the net, 4-0, including the last game-winning shot by Ben Newhouse elapsed by 3:03 in the overtime frame. The Wildcats ended the evening with 30 shots to the net, while DiMatteo put 27 of the 29 shots into the net for NMU. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 7-11-0 on the season and are 5-3-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association game. GOALS

For the second consecutive game, Joseph Nardi gave his Wildcats the 1-0 lead, lighting the light on his first shift of the game and sneaking the puck through the five holes of the BSU just less than 22 seconds into the first period. Andre Ghantous earned the primary assist while Mikey Colella also counted a point on the goal.



David Keefer carried the puck into the Beaver zone where he fired a wrister at the net that hit the right sole of BSU’s Driscoll in target for the second attempt. Garrett Klee was ready in the slot when the rebound landed on the tape of his stick for the 2-1 score and his second goal of the weekend.



Ben Newhouse The first goal of the season came at the perfect time as the senior scored the winning goal of extra time. Ghantous and Newhouse ran off the ice when the pair formed a two-for-one chance. Ghantous fired the puck at Newhouse who sent the puck high on the blocker side for the 3-2 win. MAIN STATISTICS

The Wildcats put 30 shots to the net in the win while allowing 29. Rico DiMatteo stood high in the net and stopped 27 of 29 shots on Saturday night.

The Wildcats were perfect on the penalty kill, with every shot at the Beavers denying two chances for men, including in the last five minutes of the third period.





Mikey Colella led the team in shots with six on the net while Ben Newhouse registered four shots on target, including the game winner in overtime to complete the sweep.



Three Wildcats have point streaks after the win. Ghantous, who skated in his 50th career game on Saturday night, had two assists to improve to four goals and 11 assists in his last seven games for a 15-point run. Joseph Nardi has eight points in his last four games, including four goals and four assists, and Garrett Klee is now running a two-game point streak, scoring a goal in both games against BSU this weekend.

3rd – Ghantous 13 assists in 14 games played is third in the country in terms of assists / average per game (0.93)



5th – After his goal in the first period, Nardis is 1.28 points per game (18 GP; 9-14-23) in fifth place in the country.



13th – Ghantous averaged 1.21 points per game for 13th nationally, as the second forward had 17 points from four goals and 13 assists in 14 games played.



25th – The senior captain, Nardi, has averaged a goal every other game this season (0.50 g / g) and is ranked 25th in the nation in the category.

NEXT ONE The men will return to the Berry Events Center for four games over the next eight days, starting with a two-game midweek series against the Chargers of Alabama-Huntsville, February 16-17. The team will then return to the ice to play it against Bowling Green State University on February 20-21. Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

