Pakistan Cricket Board confirms dates for Zimbabwe Tour





The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe for two tests and three T20 internationals in April is going ahead as planned. The Pakistan Cricket Board and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) agreed to end their women’s limited overs series in Harare after just one match due to Emirates Airlines’ announcement that it would cease operations on the Harare-Dubai route from February 13-28. There was confusion about the men’s tour to Zimbabwe due to the premature ending of the women’s tour to Zimbabwe last week. Zimbabwe will welcome Pakistan’s confirmation on the tour following the postponement of the Irish team’s visit scheduled between March and April. The series will probably start on April 17th after the South Africa tour is over. Pakistan Cricket Board monitoring the situation Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed they are continuing the tour to Zimbabwe as planned and found it difficult to end the women’s series before the scheduled time. The PCB also thanked Zimbabwean cricket for understanding the situation and added that the tour will be completed in the future. It was a tough decision as Zimbabwe Cricket had made excellent arrangements for the series. But Emirates Airlines’ decision to suspend all flights to and from Harare from February 13 to February 28 has meant that we have to retrieve the crew within 24 hours. We thank Zimbabwe Cricket for their understanding and support, and hope to return at some point to complete this additional tour. Pakistani national cricket teams will tour Zimbabwe in April as part of the Future Tours (FTP) program for two tests and three T20Is remain intact, although the PCB will continue to monitor the flight and the Covid-19 situation Afghanistan Confirms Venue for Zimbabwe Series The Afghanistan cricket board has confirmed this Abu Dhabi as the venue for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. The series will consist of two tests and three T20s. The first test starts on March 2. The ACB officials were confident they would get the visas ready in time for the UAE series. We play the series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi (and not in Oman), ACB media manager Hikmat Hassan confirmed to CricbuzzWe want to extend our visa and hopefully we will get it within a week. We have a visa for one month but that expires and so we try to extend another visa. We have pledges from Cricket Abu Dhabi and our consulate that the visa will be issued, he added This will be the very first test between the two countries after Afghanistan was granted test status in 2017.







