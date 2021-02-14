3-star LB chooses Texas Longhorns over tigers





LSU Football offered a scholarship to three-star linebacker Trevell Johnson in late January, but unfortunately for the Tigers, it doesn’t look like he’s going to play college football in Baton Rouge. Johnson, 6 feet-1/200 lbs from Arlington, TX (Martin), committed to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Texas resident is ranked as the number 21 linebacker in the country. Johnson is described by Rivals as an “old-school defensive player” who has “a willingness and inclination to deliver big hits”. I think Johnson is a player who liked LSU – thanks to the way he plays football (he’s an energetic grinder), but I don’t think he was a player who was at the top of their “wish list” anywhere. LSU football has many linebacker options While Johnson would have been a nice addition to the Tigers (especially on special teams), there are plenty of better options on their recruiting board. One of those players is three-star linebacker Kailep Edwards. Edwards, 6 feet / 221 lbs of Edgard, LA (West St. John), is ranked the # 17 inside linebacker in the 2022 recruitment class. Surprisingly, the Louisiana resident does not yet have an offer from LSU. But I would expect that to change in the not-so-distant future. Power-5 programs, including Arizona State, Penn State, and Tennessee, have taken note of Edwards in recent months. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Tigers come up with an offer soon. Edwards already has the format to play in the SEC. And he also has the speed for the SEC (he’s a two-sport athlete who competes in track and field). LSU will do just fine with linebacker, even without Trevell Johnson.

