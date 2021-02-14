Men’s tennis starts the 2021 season with a 6-1 win over Coppin State





AMBLER, Pa. Saint Joseph’s men’s tennis team opened the 2021 season on Saturday evening with a 6-1 win over Coppin State at the Upper Dublin Sports Center. HOW IT HAPPENED The Hawks took the early lead by sweeping all three double flights to secure the first point of the night. Senior Nathan Perrone got things started in singles, lovingly beating Dean Waterman in the top flight to double SJU’s early lead. Graduated student Johnnie Massart then put the Hawks on the brink of victory with a straight-sets victory over Vansh Kapoor in the third flight. Senior Alex MacNeil secured the match victory with a win in the sixth flight after the Eagles’ Christopher Green retired and MacNeil put down a set. Senior Sam Sauter and graduate student Luis Janko closed the evening with their own victories in the fourth and first set respectively. HAWK TALK “It was very important for the team to start on the positive”, assistant coach Marc Pibernat said. “Overall the boys showed a great level of tennis and showed that they came to compete and play good tennis. We have an important week ahead of our next match next weekend and it is important that the boys have a good rest. Tomorrow and have a great week practicing and feeling good on the tennis court. “ NEXT ONE The Hawks will host Chestnut Hill at the Upper Dublin Sports Center next Saturday night. RESULTS Saint Joseph’s 6, Coppin State 1 Double 1. Eshan Kanetkar Nathan Perrone (SJU) def. Vansh Kapoor / Sergiu Medesan (CSU), 6-4

2. Luis Janko Sam Sauter (SJU) def. Christopher Green / Dean Waterman (CSU), 6-1

3. Alex MacNeil Johnnie Massart (SJU) def. Michael Michael / Henrique Sada (CSU), 6-4

Order of finishing: 2, 1, 3 Singles 1. Perrone (SJU) def. Aquarius (CSU), 6-0, 6-0

2. Medesan (CSU) def. Kanetkar (SJU), 6-3, 6-1

3. Massart (SJU) def. Kapoor (CSU), 6-2, 6-2

4. Sauter (SJU) def. Michael (CSU), 7-5, 6-2

5. Janko (SJU) def. Now (CSU), 6-2, 6-0

6. MacNeil (SJU) def. Green (CSU), 6-2, ret.

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3, 6, 5, 4 Game scores Singles: Saint Joseph’s 59, Coppin State 27

Doubles: Saint Joseph’s 18, Coppin State 9

Total: Saint Joseph’s 77, Coppin State 36

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos