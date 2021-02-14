Gophers, Jack LaFontaine is clearing Notre Dame – Twin Cities

Sometimes no reservations or statements or apologies are needed. When you have a deep and talented hockey team, sometimes it just clicks.

Despite a few bumps in the road recently, the Minnesota Gophers are a deep and talented hockey team, playing arguably their most complete and dominant weekend of their 100th season over a 24-hour period at South Bend, Ind.

Jack Lafontaine posted his second consecutive shutout to become the first Gophers goalkeeper to do so in ten years, when Minnesota again beat Notre Dame 3-0 on Saturday, sweeping the road series and reclaiming the Big Ten Conference lead with six games for Play. They improved to 17-5-0 overall.

Linemates Sampo Ranta and Brannon McManus each had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Burke also scored in the Gophers’ bounce-back after being swept home by Wisconsin last weekend. LaFontaine finished with 28 saves in his fifth shutout of the season.

The first period was all about LaFontaine. The Irish had scored 24 shots in Friday’s game, also won 3-0 by the Gophers. The senior goalkeeper was up for 15 shots in the first 20 minutes on Saturday as the Irish were determined to take an early lead. They didn’t, as the opening period ended 0-0.

We knew they were going to have a strong backlash. They are a very well-coached team, said LaFontaine, who finished with 28 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. For me, it was all about getting into a flow right away and making sure that I maintain that flow throughout the game. These guys are a very, very difficult team to play against.

Everything changed in the second period, when the Gophers took over and got three pucks past Irish goalkeeper Ryan Bischel, although only two would count.

They came first on the board via one of the better goals of the season. With Irish defender Nick Leivermann draped all over him, Sampo Ranta was still able to slide a ‘no-look’ backhand pass over the top of the crease to McManus, who had a tap for his seventh goal from The season. It was a tour de force for Ranta all night long as he played physically and added his best fourteenth goal of the season in the third.

He was physical tonight, he was aggressive and he came into the paint, and that’s when he’s at his best, said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. He keeps growing, he keeps growing up, he keeps getting better, and it was a big goal to reach that third. That whole line played very well tonight.

Barely two minutes later, Burke doubled the score, grabbed an Irish turnover and fired a quick shot past Bischel. It was the third goal of the season for Burke, who had been a healthy scratch from the line-up on Friday.

The Gophers appeared to be taking a 3-0 lead on a nice top shelf shot by Blake McLaughlin from one knee to the side of the crease. Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson challenged the game for offside, and after a lengthy video review it turned out that a Gophers defender had entered the puck zone by a small fraction, and the goal was disallowed.

I felt terrible because it was a bad offside. We had no business of being offside during that game, Motzko said. What a great game all the way. We kept it in the zone and it was a high point goal, so I’m crushed on (McLaughlin).

Bischel, a sophomore from Medina, Minn., Who hadn’t played since defeating the Gophers in Minneapolis last month, finished with 25 saves for Notre Dame (11-10-1).

The last Gophers goalkeeper with back-to-back shutouts in a series was Kent Patterson, who suppressed Sacred Heart 9-0 and 6-0 to open the 2011-12 season in Minneapolis. LaFontaine was drawn 8-1 in the second half of Gophers’ loss to Wisconsin last Saturday, and he responded with his best weekend as a colleague.

He’s one of those players who is so well prepared, McManus said. I think he took it really personally and really turned it over this weekend to make sure he would be in his game. We needed him when we needed him, and he did some absolutely incredible saves for us.

The Gophers will return home next weekend for a series from Friday to Saturday that includes two games with Michigan State.