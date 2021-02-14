Dr. Neubauer Killer PRO Review PL | ENG – Czopiarz – Alex Table Tennis

Connect with us

Dr. Neubauer Killer PRO Review PL | ENG – Czopiarz

CzopiarPL

Beginner

Beginner

Plugged in: 17 hours 5 minutes ago

Poland

Status: offline

Points: 4


Subject: Dr. Neubauer Killer PRO Review PL | ENG – Czopiarz
Posted: 17 hours 2 minutes ago at 1:51 PM
Posted: 17 hours 2 minutes ago at 1:51 PM

Hey 😉

if you have free time, you can read our review of Dr. Neubauer Killer PRO Short View Pimples

TTOmar

Beginner

Beginner

Become a member: 21/12/2020

Turkey

Status: offline

Points: 3


Posted: 15 hours 33 minutes ago at 3:20 PM

Nice review, I used Killer Pro 1.5mm a few months before on an off-blade and chopping it doesn’t give enough backspin but at 1.5mm it has nice control and could easily trick my opponent without spin high balls

smackman

Assistant moderator

Assistant moderator
Avatar

Joined: 20/07/2009

New Zealand

Status: offline

Points: 3217


Posted: 10 hours 5 minutes ago at 8.48 pm

I think it is better to show backhand hits from the backhand side

more similar to real game or practice sessions

Ulmo Duality, Donic BlueGrip C2 red max, Yinhe Super Kim Ox Black
NZ table tennis selector, third in the world (record doubles) I’m listed on the ITTF website

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

