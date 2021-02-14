Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams show determination in Melbourne, keeping a possible semi-final alive

While a smiling Serena Williams made her way to the net after beating Aryna Sabalenka in three hard-fought sets on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open, 18-time Grand Champion Chris Evert seemed impressed by what she had just seen.

Is this the next level of women’s tennis? She said on the ESPN broadcast.Wow.

Anyone who had seen the action of the day at the Rod Laver Arena knew exactly what Evert meant. The first two games of the day at center court feature some of the tournament’s most exciting moments and the unparalleled exploits of two of the best games in Williams and Naomi Osaka. In front of a fanless and mostly quiet stadium due to the government-imposed lockdown, the two former Australian Open champions were tested in their respective matches.

But, as Billie Jean King often says, “Champions adapt,” and Serena and Osaka both did so in a way that left little doubt about their insatiable will to win.

In the first match, Osaka faced two-time Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in a meeting of two former No. 1s with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. Fresh from finishing in a run-up tournament, Muguruza had not dropped a set in any of her eight matches in Melbourne, and her confidence pushed Osaka to the brink.

Losing 5-3 in the third set and facing a double match point, Osaka won the next four points, including one with an ace of 118 mph, and continued the rally on their way to a 4-6, 6-4, 7 -5 win in just under two hours.

Naomi Osaka rallied from a 3-5 deficit and faced two match points in the third set to beat Garbine Muguruza on Sunday. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

“I think today was just a battle if I can put it in one word. For me I feel like I am very happy with myself for the way I won the game,” said Osaka. “I think maybe a year ago … I probably wouldn’t have won this game. There are so many things I thought about on the field that just would have stopped me trying to win the game or solve problems. . -to resolve.”

The 23-year-old stayed focused and in control, save for one racket throw in the third set, which she later yielded for releasing the emotions she needed. She concentrated point by point, trying to remember what had worked for her in her semi-final US Open victory against Jen Brady, because she had “never had to fight as hard physically and mentally” as in that match.

Well it worked. At the end of the match, she had 11 aces and 40 winners (and 36 casual errors) and had won a slew of important base rallies. When it was over, she sat in her chair and put a towel over her head in disbelief. She was somewhat lacking in her now distinctive, quirky charm in her interview on the court, saying she was exhausted. She had given everything she had.

She summed it up by simply writing on social media, “Keep going.”

It would have been hard to top Osaka’s performance, but it was clear from Williams’ first shout of “Come on!” that her first meeting against Sabalenka would be an intense clash between two of the biggest hitters on tour.

Sabalenka, the No. 7 seed and winner of 18 of her last 19 games, has been dominant on the service from the start, but Williams relied on her impressive defense and renewed skill to get anywhere on the court. Williams didn’t maintain the same level in the second set and dropped her first of the tournament, and Sabalenka fought back to force a decider. Sabalenka rallied again for the third set after trailing 4-1, but it was all Williams after that. She won the next four points to take the lead and Sabalenka’s nerves got the best out of her in the final game with a double fault and two forehand fouls.

After two hours and nine minutes, Williams advanced to the quarter-finals in a major for the seventh time since giving birth and had taken her first top-10 win since 2019. She shrugged at the camera when it ended.

Serena Williams competes for a record 24th Grand Slam title. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

“I just felt like even games that I lost, I was so close to winning. Not all games, but probably most of those games,” she said. “I just had to play better on the big points. I knew I could do it.” I still hadn’t reached my peak. I was like, ‘Okay, Serena, you’ve got this, just keep going.’ ”

There had been no three-set women’s match at Rod Laver during the tournament. All that was missing was a crowded crowd, but the sounds of the court – the shouting, the growl, the sound of a thrown racket – made the stakes all the more obvious. And Osaka and Serena did not rely on anyone but themselves to get there or to create the necessary energy or atmosphere.

Osaka will face Hsieh Su-wei next, while Williams will face Simona Halep in Tuesday’s quarter-final. If they both continue, they will meet in the semifinals, a rematch of the 2018 US Open final. While Williams would likely enjoy the chance to meet Osaka with a chance to hit one last ticket and possibly a record-like 24th major title, the 39-year-old simply showed that she could still compete at a top level in a talented field on Sunday.

[There have] “There are so many players who have really managed to win the title since the start of the draw,” said Williams. “There are so many players who can come out and have won Grand Slams and keep winning. It’s good. It’s good to see. It’s good to see I’m in that mix too.”