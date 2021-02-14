Cricketers on Valentine’s Day My favorite place is next to you: Indian cricketers shower live on soul mates, wish them Valentine’s Day





Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra. Photo: Twitter Lovebirds around the world today celebrate Valentine’s Day (February 14). Named after St. Valentine’s Day, the day was first celebrated thousands of years ago and still holds a special place in the hearts of lovebirds. Indian cricketers are also not behind when it comes to expressing love for their soulmates and many of them took to social media to celebrate the special day. Harbhajan Singh, who is quite active on social media, led from the front and wrote a special message for his wife, Geeta Basra. The couple had tied the knot in 2015. Harbhajan and Geeta were blessed with a baby daughter the next year. “There are only two times I want to be with you – now and forever,” he wrote on Twitter. Dinesh Karthik, who is married to Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal, also came up with a special message for his wife. “My favorite place in the world is next to you,” he wrote. Manoj Tiwary, who will miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a knee problem, also came up with a special message and wrote: “No matter how busy we are, we will always be the loving loved ones. Let’s remember all the beautiful this Valentine’s Day and cool moments we spent together. Happy Valentine’s Day my love. ”View comments – Since the members of the national team are playing the 2nd test match, they have not posted a message on social media. According to protocols, players are not allowed to wear a communicable device in the locker room. They are expected to tweet for their partners by the evening. All eyes will be on Indian captain Virat Kohli as fans anxiously await his response to Anushka Sharma’s post. The Bollywood actress came up with a special post for her husband a few hours ago.







