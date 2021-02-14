Detroit High School Sports Awards: Honorees for boys tennis





The best high school athletes in Southeast Michigan are recognized in the Free Press and will be featured during the winter sports season. TheDetroit High School Sports Awards 2021honors the best competitors in the Detroit metro. Despite the coronavirus interrupting or delaying encounters and matches, local teens were named one of six in the state in nearly a dozen sports after the all-area team. These young stars will be recognized on a show in July ahead of regional and national events later in the summer. Tennis honorees have been announced for the boys’ league, you can find the finalists and winners on July 1: [Order Mick McCabe’s new high school sports book! Here’s how to do it] Boys tennis Gabe Brown Troy Athens High School, senior. Brown had a career record of 80-20, has a 4.0 GPA, and will play in college for Boston University. He finished 25-1, with his only defeat this season in the Division 1 Finals against future Michigan State Spartan Josh Portnoy of Okemos. Grosse Point Woods University Liggett High School, senior. Cooksey was the winner of the Mr. and 105-6 during his four-year career, with five of those losses coming as a freshman. He plays in Michigan. [Michigantennis phenom ties 60-year-old record with fourth straight state title] Matthew Freeman Northville, senior. Freeman again found himself at the Division 1 state tournament where he was a semi-finalist to finish off a fine high school career. He went 24-4 with his only losses to Brown, Mert Oral and Portnoy. Nick Herdoiza Walled Lake Central, sophomore. Despite a loss in the state final, the future looks bright for Herdoiza with two years to go. He went 16-3 and advanced to the state championship match at No. 1 in singles in Division 2. MORE SPORT AWARDS:Meet our boys’ honorees cross country For oral Ann Arbor Greenhills, junior. Dedicated to Michigan, Oral successfully defended his No. 1 singles title in Division 3. Hell go for three consecutive next year. Oral went 28-1 and was the only player in the state to defeat Cooksey. Noah Roslin Bloomfield Hills, junior. Roslin kept getting better after being the best singles player for Bloomfield Hills last year and will be a league title next year. The junior won 15-4 and was the No. 4 seed at the Division 1 state tournament, where he fell in the state semifinals. Follow the Free Press Facebook and Twitter for more news. Your subscription makes this work possible. Receive exclusive content for subscribers and more here







