



Hendrick Motorsports has a chance to break the NASCAR Cup Series victories all-time record held by Petty Enterprises in the 2021 season. Hendrick Motorsports comes off their best NASCAR Cup Series season in several years, winning the 2020 Championship with Chase Elliott behind the wheel of the # 9 Chevrolet and winning a total of seven of the 36 races on the schedule. They hadn’t won a title since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh and final championship in 2016, and they hadn’t won seven races in one season since winning eight in the 2015 season, when Jeff Gordon qualified for Championship 4, but fail in order to win the title. In 2020 Elliott won five races, including the last two to advance to Championship 4 and then to secure the title, while Alex Bowman and William Byron each won one. If they can repeat that feat, or even come close, in 2021, Rick Hendrick’s team will break an all-time record. Hendrick Motorsports currently follow small businesses with only five wins on the all-time Cup Series win list. Over 60 seasons, Petty Enterprises has collected 2,817 entries and collected 268 wins, 888 top five finishes and 1,258 top 10 finishes. Over 37 seasons, dating back to 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has collected 4,273 entries and amassed 263 wins, 1,101 top five finishes and 1,900 top 10 finishes. Petty Enterprises last competed in 2008, with their final victory in 1999 with the late John Andretti at Martinsville Speedway. Of course, much of the success of Petty’s team came from Richard Petty, the seven-time champion who won by far 200 races during his storied career. Of his 200 wins, 196 came with Petty Enterprises. He won two races for Robertson Racing in 1970 and two more for Curb Racing in 1984. Much of the success of Hendrick’s team over the years can be attributed to Johnson and Gordon, who only ever fought for this organization. They combined for 176 wins, of which 83 to Johnson, good for sixth on the all-time list, and 93 for Gordon, good for third on the all-time list. How many races will Hendrick Motorsports win in the 36-race 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season? Will they surpass Petty Enterprises to become the most winning team of all time by the time the checkered flag flies at Phoenix Raceway in November?

