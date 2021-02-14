PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2

Images from day 2 of the second test between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after picking up five wickets on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Chennai on Sunday. Photo: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets before India extended their lead to take full control of the second test against England on the second day in Chennai on Sunday.

Ashwin took 5/43 – his 20th five-wicket drive in Tests to crash England for 134 in their first innings, while India got a decisive lead in the first innings of 195 runs on a pitch that helped the spinners a lot.

Shubman Gill fell early when he got his leg stuck for wicket by Jack Leach for 14 before Rohit Sharma (25 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7 not out) took the hosts to 54/1 at stumps on the second day, for an overall lead of 249 runs.

Rishabh Pant’s 58 no-outs offensive innings had helped India to place 329 in its first innings.

Morning session:

IMAGE: Axar Patel of India celebrates the wicket of England captain Joe Root. Photo: BCCI

The spinners of India staggered England on a dust bowl-like track, reducing them to 39 for four in their first innings by lunch.

That was after India, which resumed the day at 300 for 6, added just 29 runs to their night total in the morning session before being rejected for 329. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten with 58 of 77 balls.

At the break, England was behind India with 290 runs.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant steps outside to send the ball over the fence. Photo: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) struck at the time of lunch, with Dan Lawrence (9, 52 balls) being caught at close range by Shubman Gill as England plunged into further trouble.

Ben Stokes hit 8 on the other hand.

It was a dramatic morning session where eight wickets fell – England and India lost four each.

PICTURE: The players of England celebrate Ishant Sharma’s wicket. Photo: BCCI

Earlier on day 2 Moeen Ali gave England the early breakthrough. His balanced delivery turned sharply, bringing Axar Patel (5) forward, and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes completed a sharp stump.

Two deliveries later, India lost their eighth wicket.

Ishant Sharma missed a swipe of a full throw and was caught on the leg side of a duck. It was Moeen’s fourth wicket of the innings.

IMAGE: Axar Patel is stunned by Moeen Ali’s Ben Foakes. Photo: BCCI

With Pant dealing Moeen, England brought in Olly Stone and the pacer delivered, while Kuldeep, awaiting the short ball, played from the crease, got the edge and was left for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj came off the shelf by hitting Stone for a four. However, he died the following delivery. While trying to cut, he got the edge and got caught behind.

India was fired for 329 in 95.5 overs.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates after rejecting Rory Burns. Photo: BCCI

Ishant opened the bowling alley for India. His first two deliveries were thrown wide and left-handed Rory Burns didn’t hold out. He then delivered a fuller to Burns, who missed it completely and got leg for wicket.

The opener took the review, which revealed that the ball cut out a stump and remained the umpire’s decision.

Ashwin, bowling around the wicket, then dismissed Dominic Sibley (16). His first delivery hit Sibley on the pads. The batsman then proceeded to sweep the next ball, but it went off the back of his bat and the sacrifice was taken by Virat Kohli in leg slip.

Umpire Nitin Menon asked for a look during the replays, which confirmed that the ball went off the back of the bat and Sibley walked back when England was cut to 16 for 2.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin successfully calls for Dom Sibley’s wicket. Photo: BCCI

Then came the big wicket from the English skipper Joe Root. The sweep shot caused its downfall when Axar bagged his first test wicket. Root cut the sweep and was caught by Ashwin with a short, fine six leg. England 23-3.

Things only got worse for the visitors when Ashwin got an inside edge from Daniel Lawerence (9) and Shubman Gill took the offer on the short leg.

England went for lunch with 39 for 4 at lunch, Ashwin with 2 for 15 in nine overs.

Session after lunch:

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by skipper Virat Kohli after sacking England’s Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the second test, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday. Photo: BCCI

India’s spinners wreaked havoc on a rank shifter, bringing England down to 106 for 8 teas on Sunday on Day 2 of the second test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After tying four wickets in the morning session, the hosts claimed another four in the post-lunch session to take command of the proceedings.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4-36) added two more scalps to his match count, while Mohammed Siraj (1-5), who was only introduced in the 39th, debutant Axar Patel (2-30) and Ishant Sharma (1/15) also made vital contributions to the demolition of England.

IMAGE: Ben Foakes bats during Day 2. Photo: BCCI

England’s woes continued after lunch and was down five in the 24th when Ashwin cleaned up Ben Stokes with a full delivery. Stokes tried to play across the line but completely missed the ball trying to play it on the leg side and was bowled for 18.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was first introduced in the attack, in the 39th over. He struck with his first delivery in a test match in India.

The short went down the leg, but Pope nudged it well and wicketkeeper Pant took a stunning catch, dove all the way to the left and held the ball in the web.

Pope walked back in disbelief when England was cut to 87 for 6.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Ollie Pope’s wicket. Photo: BCCI

Axar replaced Siraj on the attack and struck with the first delivery of his new spell. He caused a lead for Moeen (6), who went from Pant’s pillows to Rahane, who did well to accept the offering on briefs that dived to the left.

Wickets continued to tumble as Olly Stone then threw a full delivery straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma at midwicket.

England entered the tea break with a paltry 106 for 8 in 49.2 overs, still 24 runs short for the successor.

Session after tea:

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates with his teammates after firing Jack Leach. Photo: BCCI

Ishant Sharma made the breakthrough in the post tea session when he got Jack Leach behind for five.

Ashwin ended the innings in England the following time when Stuart Broad missed the sweep and was bowled for a duck.

England was eliminated for a paltry 134 in 59.5 in its first innings when India took a big 195-run lead.

Ashwin was the best player for India with the ball, as he took 5/43 in 23.5 overs in a stunning display of spin bowling. Debutant Axar made a significant contribution as he claimed 2/40, including Joe Root’s big wicket, while Ishant took 2/22 and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket.

Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes scored the highest score for England with 42 not out of 107 balls, even when his teammates struggled to get to the start.

This was Ashwin’s 23rd five-wicket draw in Tests and he surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches played in India.

Ashwin took his total to 266 wickets when he fired Ben Stokes, past Harbhajan’s record of 265 wickets in India.

India started off positively with the bat when Rohit pulled pacer Olly Stone for a six-over-square leg to make his intentions clear. But Shubman Gill, who fell for a duck in the first innings, struggled to get going when he missed Jack Leach’s lofted shot, leaving the point-fielder empty.

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma hits a six. Photo: BCCI

Rohit held the runs against the spinners as he drove Moeen Ali through the covers for a four, then swept Leach for another boundary in the next one.

Gill joined in the fun when he raised Moeen a six over long-on as the openers tried to upset the English spinners with their stroke play.

Rohit, at 20, got a lifeline when wicket-keeper Foakes missed a chance at Moeen before Leach gave the visitors some relief with Gill’s wicket.

The opener stuck a leg for the wicket for 14 after scoring 42 runs for the opening wicket with Rohit.

Rohit survived another close call when he was not given to a leg before Moeen made a wicket call. England revised the decision as they felt that Rohit did not play the shot, but the referee on the field Virender Sharma thought otherwise, as only the LBW was judged on impact, which was in favor of the Indian. If the umpire had indicated to the TV umpire that Rohit was not playing a shot, the opener would have been ruled out leg by wicket.

But Rohit survived the close call, much to the chagrin of English skipper Root.

He then got leg for wicket after missing the reverse sweep he flipped over at review because he got a thin bottom. A few overs later, he was defeated by a keenly cumbersome delivery from Leach while surviving another chance and managing to drag his back foot in time.

On stumps on Day 2, India was in full command as they reached 54/1 in 18 overs, for a total lead of 249 runs with nine wickets in hand and three days to go.