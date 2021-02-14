Texas Youth Football Allstar Showcase braves the elements at College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS Below freezing is not something Texans often experience.

An event expected to bring in a few million dollars for the Bryan College Station community is still underway, even with the threat of cold weather and the reported icy roads through the Brazos Valley stretching over the weekend.

The City of College Station estimates that there will be an influx of nearly 8,000 people in College Station this weekend for the Texas Youth Allstar Football Showcase.

Many of those people who come into the city are countless young children taking part in the outdoor activities.

The chilly elements and potentially dangerous driving conditions have left many parents wondering why the event was not canceled.

It’s Texas. You never know what wakes you up, ‘a mother said at the event.

Veterans Park and Athletic Complex welcomes thousands to Bryan College Station this weekend to encourage young people to compete on the gridiron.

“There were a few who couldn’t make it, but we probably have 110-115 teams now. All different age groups 7 am-1pm travel all over Louisiana, all parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas,” Gene Ballew, Athletics and tourism manager said at the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of College Station.

Gene Ballew of the City of College Station says they worked with local officials, event organizers, kept an eye on the weather and made some schedule adjustments to make sure the games could go ahead safely.

“This was actually originally intended to be a three-day event, so we were going to have championship games on Monday. Monday is the worst for us again, so we canceled those games and are trying to finish at 5pm on Sunday.” Ballew added.

Ultimately, the event organizers decide whether or not to play the teams, leaving some parents happy that their kids will compete.

“I think it’s an experience for the boys. My husband says they play football in the elements. Honestly. So they play in rain, snow, everything. So this is an experience. They are going to play in the cold one day. . ” Sherell Youngblood, a Louisiana native and mother of one player on the showcase, said.

While other parents say the games should have been moved to a different weekend.

“I think it should have been delayed. Not canceled because of the money put into it, but it certainly should have been delayed,” said Martina Johnson, another Louisiana resident and mother of one player on the showcase.

While the games were not delayed, event organizers recognize that there are some challenges.

“Obviously the weather isn’t ideal. I know it’s a sacrifice for everyone to be out there, but it’s also kind of a blessing because the weather forces everyone to wear their mask … I feel good about that that we won’t be spreading COVID or anything while we’re here, ”Clayton Guillory, president of the Texas Youth Football Allstar Showcase said Saturday.

The games and the attendees give the local economy a boost.

The city says every hotel room in both Bryan and College Station is booked for the weekend, and the event is expected to contribute $ 2 million to the local economy.