Maine Pond Hockey Classic reduces competition, increases fun in Sidney

SIDNEY John Massey and Matt Lee spent their winters growing up in Waterville, where they played skirmishes on the ice and cemented their lifelong friendship over hockey.

“We are all very passionate,” said Massey shortly after coming off the ice afternoon at the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Messalonskee Lake on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool that we can get the band together for another weekend to go out and play what we grew up with,” said Massey. “We don’t see these guys all year round, but we get one weekend a year to come out and play. And it’s the best thing we could ever wish for: we’re hockey players. “

They also come out to support the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth & Community Center, which is where the tournament’s proceeds go. Together, the organizations serve thousands of children and youth in and around the Waterville area.

The soundtrack for the end of their Saturday morning game was the wailing vocals of Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin announcing their arrival from the country of ice and snow pouring out of speakers set up in the center of the four rinks lined up for the the weekend’s play.

But the music for the players on the three rinks used at the time was the scraping of wooden hockey sticks against the ice and the hitting of the puck against the low wooden planks that defined their playing area.

Each year brings different challenges to the tournament. Last year, an ice storm harassed the start of the tournament weekend. A few years ago, high winds made setting up a large tent on the ice impossible. The 2021 Maine Pond Hockey Classic brought challenges that organizers have never experienced before.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed so much of everyday life in Maine and elsewhere, also changed the events of the weekend. Tournament Director Patrick Guerette said teams who have come from Michigan, New Jersey and Nova Scotia will stay home this year, as will spectators and volunteers, who have traditionally flocked to the Snow Pond Center in their hundreds for the arts to support the event. Instead of more than 80 teams, about 20 would play.

Normally, the tournament ran from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon. This year, the game was expected to end on Saturday evening. And the annual Polar Bear Dip, a popular fundraising draw, has turned to this year Shiver your Clovers, a virtual fundraising event scheduled for March 20, for which attendees are invited to create and film their own hair-raising challenge and post it on the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA’s Facebook page at the Alfond Youth & Community Center to receive prizes in to take into consideration.

“This year it’s only teams within the state, and actually most of them are very local,” Guerette said earlier this week, adding that most were within about half an hour of Messalonskee Lake.

And to further reduce the risk of exposure, the matches were timed so that a limited number of teams, each with its own dressing tent and warm-up room, would be on the ice at the same time.

“We usually get a lot of volunteers to keep the scores and keep track of the games and things like that, because it’s quite competitive,” he said. “We have changed the format. This year it is actually a pick-up pond hockey. There is no tournament, there are no play-offs. We call it our just-for-fun division. “

So there were the playoffs and the trophies, but it was the fun and joy of hockey that was all hands on and not hitting on a perfect winter afternoon. With a temperature of around 20 degrees and little wind on the lake under a bright blue sky, the conditions on Saturday were ideal.

“I now live in Portland, and I can just come here and play with my childhood friends. I mean you have people like Katy Massey, who played at the University of Maine and was a stud there and to be able to play co-ed. , I mean, it’s so much fun, “said Lee.” That’s the best part. “

Scratch the surface of a pond hockey player and the memories will slip out.

“A lot of these guys, the Lewiston guys and the Waterville guys, we all grew up with skating rinks in our backyard. This brings us all back, ”Massey said.

“My dad’s house had an ice rink in the side lawn, and his dad,” Lee said, nodding at Massey, “had an ice rink in the backyard. So we would shred that ice, and my dad would put it under water so we would go across to play on the other rink. “

