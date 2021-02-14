Connect with us

Sports

Maine Pond Hockey Classic reduces competition, increases fun in Sidney

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Teams play on multiple rinks during a Saturday morning round at the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Snow Pond in Sidney. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

SIDNEY John Massey and Matt Lee spent their winters growing up in Waterville, where they played skirmishes on the ice and cemented their lifelong friendship over hockey.

“We are all very passionate,” said Massey shortly after coming off the ice afternoon at the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Messalonskee Lake on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool that we can get the band together for another weekend to go out and play what we grew up with,” said Massey. “We don’t see these guys all year round, but we get one weekend a year to come out and play. And it’s the best thing we could ever wish for: we’re hockey players. “

They also come out to support the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth & Community Center, which is where the tournament’s proceeds go. Together, the organizations serve thousands of children and youth in and around the Waterville area.

The soundtrack for the end of their Saturday morning game was the wailing vocals of Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin announcing their arrival from the country of ice and snow pouring out of speakers set up in the center of the four rinks lined up for the the weekend’s play.

Teams named Hat-trick Swayze, in green, and the Bad Knees Bears will play Saturday at the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Snow Pond in Sidney. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

But the music for the players on the three rinks used at the time was the scraping of wooden hockey sticks against the ice and the hitting of the puck against the low wooden planks that defined their playing area.

Each year brings different challenges to the tournament. Last year, an ice storm harassed the start of the tournament weekend. A few years ago, high winds made setting up a large tent on the ice impossible. The 2021 Maine Pond Hockey Classic brought challenges that organizers have never experienced before.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed so much of everyday life in Maine and elsewhere, also changed the events of the weekend. Tournament Director Patrick Guerette said teams who have come from Michigan, New Jersey and Nova Scotia will stay home this year, as will spectators and volunteers, who have traditionally flocked to the Snow Pond Center in their hundreds for the arts to support the event. Instead of more than 80 teams, about 20 would play.

Normally, the tournament ran from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon. This year, the game was expected to end on Saturday evening. And the annual Polar Bear Dip, a popular fundraising draw, has turned to this year Shiver your Clovers, a virtual fundraising event scheduled for March 20, for which attendees are invited to create and film their own hair-raising challenge and post it on the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA’s Facebook page at the Alfond Youth & Community Center to receive prizes in to take into consideration.

“This year it’s only teams within the state, and actually most of them are very local,” Guerette said earlier this week, adding that most were within about half an hour of Messalonskee Lake.

After playing a game, Ben Brennan was one of the players who scraped the rinks on Saturday during the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Snow Pond in Sidney. After they scraped it, the ice surface was flooded between sessions. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

And to further reduce the risk of exposure, the matches were timed so that a limited number of teams, each with its own dressing tent and warm-up room, would be on the ice at the same time.

“We usually get a lot of volunteers to keep the scores and keep track of the games and things like that, because it’s quite competitive,” he said. “We have changed the format. This year it is actually a pick-up pond hockey. There is no tournament, there are no play-offs. We call it our just-for-fun division. “

So there were the playoffs and the trophies, but it was the fun and joy of hockey that was all hands on and not hitting on a perfect winter afternoon. With a temperature of around 20 degrees and little wind on the lake under a bright blue sky, the conditions on Saturday were ideal.

“I now live in Portland, and I can just come here and play with my childhood friends. I mean you have people like Katy Massey, who played at the University of Maine and was a stud there and to be able to play co-ed. , I mean, it’s so much fun, “said Lee.” That’s the best part. “

After their games finish, players chat before packing to leave Saturday between rounds of the Maine Pond Hockey Classic at Snow Pond in Sidney. Since the lodge was not open, organizers provided tents for players to change into. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

Scratch the surface of a pond hockey player and the memories will slip out.

“A lot of these guys, the Lewiston guys and the Waterville guys, we all grew up with skating rinks in our backyard. This brings us all back, ”Massey said.

“My dad’s house had an ice rink in the side lawn, and his dad,” Lee said, nodding at Massey, “had an ice rink in the backyard. So we would shred that ice, and my dad would put it under water so we would go across to play on the other rink. “

Use the form below to reset your password. When you have sent your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

«Previous

The next ”

related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: