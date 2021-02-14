Ban vs WI – 2nd Test – Dhaka

When the moment came, the ball that took the outside edge of Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bat had only one destination. Rahkeem Cornwall skidded it after diving to the right and crouching down. It was Brett Lee / Andrew Flintoff in reverse. Mehidy the batsman stood still, the fielder who took the catch lush on the ground.

The West Indian players, led by a storming Jomel Warrican, headed for deep third man to celebrate. The one or two who stayed by the field jumped for joy on Cornwall.

It was the release of many pent-up nerves from the last 30 minutes of play in the second test. When Miraz hit two sixes and two fours during Bangladesh’s tenth wicket partnership, the West Indies were nervous as any field team would be in that situation. The result of the Test series was at stake, and the West Indian side, undersized and alive in their third bio bubble, didn’t want to give up such a big advantage. They had Bangladesh on the mat, and all they could do was tap out.

One of the involuntary gifts of this pandemic is empty areas, which make emotions, body language and the team atmosphere much more visible, audible and perceptible. It was also the case at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Whether Cornwall intends or not, he appears to have a calming influence on the West Indies team. It was obvious even when he was beaten for six. He didn’t let go of his frustration. Regardless of how the game played on the other side, Cornwall remained accurate and relentless with the ball in hand. The ball came down from its six and a half feet in search of the outer edge for 30 straight overs, and the assurance it would happen kept the West Indies going.

He took three catches to go with his nine wickets in the match. Miraz was his third catch, after taking an easier leg slip at Mominul Haque. Cornwall’s capture of Soumya Sarkar a few hours earlier had set the tone for the West Indies comeback on what turned out to be the last day. The left-handed edge hit Joshua Da Silva’s glove and before he could hit the ground, Cornwall grabbed him.

Rahkeem Cornwall celebrates his five wicket stroke Raton Gomes / BCB

With the ball, Cornwall gave Kraigg Brathwaite one penetrating one after another. He had caught Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Mithun on short legs; both batsmen slept in one move playing his offspinner, especially on a fourth day throw. Both layoffs caused delivery to turn sharply to left-handed Shanto and right-handed Mithun, respectively. Cornwall’s turn, due to its accuracy, forced both batsmen to press the ball.

Liton Das was his third wicket, caught trying to play the cut. Once again a batsman tried to force him away after being kept quiet. The fourth wicket from Cornwall was Taijul Islam, who was imprisoned lbw. He kept offering more and more supplies that were a hair off the edge of the bat or stumps, or teasing a fielder who was close by. It was that kind of day, that kind of test and that kind of series for Cornwall. He rightly took the man of the match prize for his nine wickets and catches. But to the West Indies, Cornwall was much more than that.

Cornwall wasn’t talked about much pre-tour, which increased after taking a five-for in a three-day game for the Tests. Back then, he was the only bowler everyone talked about at Zoom press conferences. His performance at the Lucknow Test a few years ago played a part, but so did the Cornish novelty. It was hard to get excited about many of the West Indies players in this series, especially after how they played in the ODIs.

He then threw 42.4 overs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. His two-wicket over in the second innings was a warning that if Bangladesh had to beat the West Indies, Cornwall would have to be blunted.

Instead, Bangladesh believed it was the only option to get him out of the attack. And Cornwall kept coming, bowling 21 overs in the first innings, taking five wickets, and 30 overs in the second innings, to complete nine wickets for the game.

You may not need to do too much with a batting line-up that buzzes on the first flight, and swats on anything with breadth. But those subtle changes to the line and inches he varied in length made Cornwall a remarkable bowler in Chattogram and Dhaka. He may need some time to get up from his squats, he may be able to walk from one end of the stump to the other, from slip to bowling alley on his own. But he’s hugely effective and now gives the West Indies a necessary weapon to do better on the subcontinent.