NSW vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Australia Domestic One Day Cup 2021





After the completion of the Big Bash League, Domestic one-day tournament in Australia next week the inaugural match between New South Wales and Victoria starts. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup details: The first match of the 2021 Australian Domestic One Day tournament will be played on February 15 between Victoria and New South Wales in North Oval, Sydney. The match starts at 4:30 am IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Preview: This Monday, the new season of the Australian domestic one-day cup kick starts, the tournament will run from 15th from February to 11th April and there will be a total of 16 games, 15 of which are league games and the two best teams on the points table at the end of these 15 games will compete for the Championship Cup. New South Wales will host Victoria for the first game at their home ground of North Sydney Oval, both teams looking to start their respective season on the right foot with a win and gain the much-desired momentum in the tournament. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Weather Report: The weather forecast is good for this match, the sky will be clear and sunny and the temperature is predicted to be around 26-28C on match day, the match is expected to go as planned. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Pitch Report: Out on the field North Sydney oval is batting-friendly, it provides consistent bounce for fast bowlers and batsmen will love the bounce. It will be a fresh field, so more runs can be expected. Average 1st inning score: 276 Chasing Team Record: 60% of the matches at this location were won by the teams that started hitting first. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Likely XIs: Victoria: Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, John Holland, Scott Boland. Bank: Seb Gotch, Patrick Rowe, Mackenzie Harvey, Jonathan Merlo. New South Wales: Peter Neville, Steve Smith, David Warner, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Sean Abbott, Patt Cummins, Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Starc Bank: Nike Larkin, Oliver Davis, Jason Sangha, Mike Gilkes. NSW vs VCT Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tricket Tips: Steve Smith is currently one of the best hitters in the world, he is expected to play the anchor role in the top order and will be a good and safe captain. David Warner is the explosive opener for Victoria, he will enjoy bouncing off the field and can score some quick runs in this match. Daniel Sams is one of the most talented domestic cricketers in the Australian cricket circuit, he will be looking for a productive season to make his case for the international team. Glenn Maxwell will be a middle-class protagonist for his team, his off-spin will be useful against left-handed batsmen and will be a good choice in the Grand League. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Steve Smith, David Warner Vice captain Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell Recommended to Play XI No.1 for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Peter Handscomb Batsmen Steve Smith, Nic Maddinson, David Warner (C), Daniel Hughes Allrounders Glenn Maxwell (VC), Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams Bowlers James Pattinson, Jack Evans, Tanveer Sangha Recommended to Play XI No.2 for NSW vs VCT Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Peter Handscomb Batsmen Steve Smith (C), Nic Maddinson, David Warner, Daniel Hughes Allrounders Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams (Vc), Bowlers James Pattinson, Jack Evans, Tanveer Sangha, Patrick Cummins NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Expert Advice: It is a battleground, so it will be a wise decision to choose more top hitters and all-rounders than bowlers. Choose death over specialized bowlers to form the teams as well as spinners will be important. NSW vs VCT Match 1, Australia Domestic One Day Cup Likely winners: New South Wales is a relatively stronger team, they are our favorites to win this game.







