Joe Wood, who coached Aliso Niguel High to a CIF-SS football title, dies at age 71 – Orange County Register





San Clemente High football assistant coach Joe Wood, who was the head coach at Aliso Niguel when it won a CIF championship, passed away Friday night. He was 71. Wood had been in critical condition at Mission Hospital for a month, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife, Cheryl, and four daughters. A GoFundMe.com page was established to help with medical expenses. He was the first head coach of Aliso Niguels. The Wolverines won the CIF Southern Section Division VIII Championship in 1996 to finish a 14-0 season with the school’s first senior class. They defeated Garden Grove’s Pacifica 32-21 in the Division VIII final; the 12-point margin was the smallest of their four playoff games. In 10 of those 14 wins in 96, the Wolverines had the opposition to single digit score. During Woods tenure with the San Clemente coaching staff, the Tritons played in three consecutive CIF-SS finals, 2014-16, including their championship win in 16 with quarterback Sam Darnold, who went on to play at USC and in the NFL. Wood previously served as an assistant coach at Capistrano Valley High School, Utah State and the University of Oregon, where he had played defensive back. Wood coached Aliso Niguel from the 1993 season through the 2005 season. His replacement after the 05 season was Jeff Veeder, who was Aliso’s assistant coach. Veeder remembers Wood as an energetic coach. You could always count on Joe to shout: Everyone on the line! which meant it was time to flee, Veeder said. And in the weight room you could always hear his voice, that booming baritone voice. Kurt Westling was on the coaching staff of 96 championship teams at Aliso Niguel and would later become the school’s third head coach in 2010. Joe was a first-thing-in-the-morning man, so full of energy, said Westling, who was Wolverines’ offensive coordinator for several seasons, including season 96. He liked the morning lift (lifting weights). He loved that the kids got up early so they wouldn’t have a chance to do something bad the night before. Wood did not have a son himself. He had sons outside of his family. Joe considered all football kids his sons, Westling said. Treat them with the same love, and sometimes the same discipline, as you would with your own sons. He always wanted them to do well, in football and in life after football.

