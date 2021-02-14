Men, women fall to Boston University





BOSTON, Massachusetts – A weekend sweep was not an option for the University of Vermont ice hockey team. The Catamounts booked their fourth straight shutout against Boston University, only to have the Terriers reverse course with four unanswered goals to rally for a 4-1 inside Hockey East action on Saturday. Vermont (6-2) had won five consecutive games, including a 4-0 win against BU on Friday night. Theresa Schafzahl clinched the Catamounts’ only goal of the evening at 3:36 from the first on assists from Olivia Kilberg and Ellice Murphy. Lake:Women’s UVM hockey remains hot streak as Vermont men drop nail biter The lead held until Parker Mackenna equalized at 1:31 to the second and Jesse Compher gave the Terriers (5-4) the lead halfway through the frame with the first of her two goals. Nara Elia added an insurance goal 10 seconds in the third period to make it 4-1. Jessie McPherson posted 23 stops for UVM. Kate Stuart made 27 saves for the hosts. Hockey gentlemen No. 13 Boston University 5, Vermont 1: The Visiting Terriers put away five unanswered deals to overwhelm the Catamounts’ early position at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday. The youngest player in college hockey, Dovar Tinling scored his first career goal at 2:28 from the first, bringing in a wrist player from a difficult angle on the right to push the Catamounts (1-7-2) into the lead. Lake:Age just a number for UVM’s Dovar Tinling, the youngest player in NCAA hockey But Jay O’Brien put two markers away for the Terriers (8-2) as they ended the period with a 3-1 lead. They added insurance deals in the second and third periods, with O’Brien completing his hat-trick on the latter. Tyler Harmon Mad 32 is saving for the Catamounts. Vinny Duplessis earned the sweep for the weekend with 16 save efforts for Boston. Contact Austin Danforth at 651-4851 or [email protected]Follow him on Twitter at @adanforth







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos