Let’s NOT talk about sex because the onslaught of porn and erotica has demystified it so much that it has lost its appeal RT Op-ed

Fancy love this Valentine’s Day? No? You’re not the only one. While we’ve never had this much opportunity to consume sex-related content, it seems our hunger to actually get it is diminishing rapidly.

“It’s time to talk more about kink and take the shame out of it” – at least that’s what some stupid writer in the Guardian is says… Except, no, it’s NOT fucking! It’s time to Shut Up!

What about people who stop chatting about sex so much and actually have one or two real encounters instead? And then please keep the experiences to themselves.

I don’t even know what ‘kink’ is, to be honest. And I really don’t care. But I could guess. But here’s the point, I don’t care that Uncle Frank steps out in thigh-long leather boots while also – if he’s in the mood – dressed in his flight attendant fetish outfit. It’s powder blue. It’s latex. And comes with a hat. He also has a whip. Don’t say anything more.

The precise technicalities to fulfill those wishes are between him and the sales people at PervyStores and ShoesRUs – or Aunt Philomena, if it’s her shoes, and especially if she needs them to play bingo. Anyway, they’ve been beating each other red raw with table tennis bats for years, those two. Nobody cares.





All of these things have been around forever, but writers and the sales and marketing folks who follow them act like they’ve made a new human discovery.

However, it is not true.

Just look back to the ancient Greeks or the Romans or the court of Cleopatra. Extravagant sex was just the way it was for the lucky ones. Catherine the Great was – if history is to be believed – also a bit of a gangster.

And while Xinjiang is now mostly famous for the persecution of its Uyghur minority, it is also home to the oldest pornographic images ever discovered. Four thousand years ago, our human ancestors in China were engaged in a “fertility ritual” that was, well, very much like 100 men and women – plus a transsexual or two – in the midst of a full-blown orgy.

I bet human sexual activity and the accompanying idiosyncrasies and tendencies that travel with it have hardly changed since we hunted bison and lived in caves. Just trade in a leather sandal for a kinky boot.

However, what has changed, certainly in recent years, is the absolute overload of pornographic images, ‘erotic’ books, websites and… sales, sales, sales. Even the tame Huffington Post sometimes seems like an online hypermarket for sex toys.





Take the gadget shop on my local high street for example. This is a shop that sells pop mart memorabilia and posters and bits and pieces of jewelry, ‘Best Dad in the World’ and ‘Grumpy Old Man’ coffee mugs and the like. In addition, there are sexy maid outfits, fetish handcuffs, lube and vibrators. On a special shelf directly under the Batman and Weird stuff keychains. It’s not an adult store; in fact, it is mostly teenagers who shop there.

But here’s the thing; there have been several studies suggesting that young people are today actually have less sex than ever before.

And fertility rates are drop so important around the world that the population in 23 countries – including Spain and Japan – will be halved by the middle of the year 2100. Sex – well, sex between a man and a woman – is where babies come from. (Maybe some people need a reminder).

I suspect all of these things are related.

Maybe it’s partly due to sensory overload. There’s just too much sex everywhere kids get slapped in the face. And like anything that gives you too much of it, it’s all got, well, a little boring. If you can buy condoms and lube at the supermarket checkout in addition to Tic Tacs and gum, then you may – just maybe – take away a bit of the mystery.

And what is it about this obsession with confessing everything that goes on behind closed doors, alone or otherwise?





I don’t just blame the internet. It’s also partly to blame for the worst book ever written;Fifty Shades of grey’ I would have said “the worst book I’ve ever read” but I can’t really finish the thing. It’s just too badly written. I can’t even skip to the juicy bits. I’ve tried. Do not bother. They are actually quite limp and not even that juicy. It’s just an unreliable bondage fantasy story with clumsy dialogue and cardboard characters.

The book is celebrating its 10th anniversary since its publication this summer and has sold approximately 150 million copies. All it taught anyone is that really awful writing can sell by the container load. And spawn a movie that was arguably worse than the book.

There is clearly a lot of money in that game. And the book helped create an industry where people confessed to leaving all the stupid stuff on the other side of their bedroom doors. (Maybe they also hope for a payday of 150 million copies …)

I don’t know about you guys on their own and everything, but I have absolutely no interest in what anyone else is doing in the comfort of their own dungeon, as long as it’s between consenting adults … or at least consenting footwear.

We need to talk about kink? No, mate. We do not. It’s Valentine’s Day. It’s sales and marketing and you’re just trying to beat some crappy book.

