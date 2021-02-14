Djokovic 300, Osaka 50, Serena approaching Federer: Australian Open statistics round-up





Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev were among the big names who progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday. These are the best statistics of the action. 300 Djokovic’s 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic is his 300th Grand Slam win of his career. Among men in the Open Era (since 1968), only Roger Federer (362) has more. 39-0 Djokovic’s win-loss record as the number 1 seed at the Australian Open improves to 39-0, tied with Bjorn Borg (39-1, French Open) for the third most wins by a man with the highest placed men in a single Grand Slam in the open era. Pete Sampras (49-2, Wimbledon) and Federer (41-3, Wimbledon) are leading. AP 54 Serena’s 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka puts her in her 54th major quarter-final and ties her mostly to Chris Evert in the Open Era. Of all players, only Federer (57) has been more in the Grand Slam quarter-finals, while Martina Navratilova (53) and Djokovic (48) are behind Serena. 4 With her 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win over Garbine Muguruza, Osaka is now in her fourth Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. She has won the title on all three previous occasions (2018, US Open 2020 and Australian Open 2019). 13-0 Osaka has now improved to 13-0 in three-set matches with majors since the start of 2018, pairing her with Wendy Turnbull for the second-longest winning streak in three-setters at Grand Slams in the Open Era. Steffi Graf tops that list with a win streak of 18 matches. 2 Related 50 Osaka’s win over Muguruza was her 50th Grand Slam win, along with 14 defeats. 50 Alexander Zverev also joined the club’s 50 match wins at majors, his 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic, making him the sixth German man to reach the goal. 7 Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev’s 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada makes him the seventh man in the Open Era to make a quarter-final Grand Slam debut . Karatsev is the first to do this since Alex Radulescu at Wimbledon in 1996. Karatsev is also the first men’s qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in a major since Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon in 2011 and the first at the Australian Open since Goran Ivanisevic in 1989. In addition, Karatsev is the second men’s qualifier to overcome a 2-0 deficit. in the Round of 16 or later at a major in the Open Era, after Ivanisevic in the Australian Open R16. ESPN Stats and Information Group 38 The 6-4, 6-2 win of Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic puts her in her first major quarter-final in her 38th Grand Slam main draw. Those are the fifth highest appearances before reaching a first quarter final. 35 At 35, Hsieh is the oldest player in the Open Era to reach her first major quarter-final. The seventh oldest player in women’s singles, Hsieh is now the tournament’s second oldest alive player, after Serena. (Statistics courtesy of ESPN’s Statistics & Information Group)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos